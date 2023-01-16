Magic Johnson Sent LeBron James A Lovely Message After He Scored 38,000 Career Points

Magic Johnson tweeted out after LeBron James crossed 38,000 career points with his latest performance.

Magic Johnson is very fond of LeBron James, the Lakers legend who was instrumental in bringing the King to the franchise in 2018. And his faith was paid back with a championship, meaning Magic did what was needed to help the Lakers win once again. And it's safe to say that he is still a big fan of LeBron James and the amazing things he continues to achieve with every passing year in the NBA.

Magic Johnson has often likened the way LeBron James plays to himself, stressing that their passing ability makes them unique . However, LBJ's scoring prowess can simply not be denied any longer. Even without his dunks and 3s, the King has more career points than Kevin Durant. And he is approaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 's record, once considered untouchable.

Magic Johnson Tweeted His Congratulations To LeBron James After The King Crossed 38,000 Points

Magic Johnson played next to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and won numerous titles, so he was right there when Kareem was setting his unreal record. So when it comes to knowing how hard it is to reach this level, no one knows better than Magic. And he seems to be in disbelief a little as LeBron James is on the doorstep of breaking the record, congratulating him on being just the 2nd player to reach 38,000 points.

"Congratulations to LeBron James for becoming the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 total career points!! I never thought I’d see another NBA player score 38,000 points in my lifetime."

It truly is easy to take LeBron James and the amazing things he has done on the court for granted from time to time. Even the young stars that are up next know that it's quite unlikely that he will be surpassed, with Luka Doncic recently saying he doesn't think he'd play long enough to make it happen despite his obvious prowess.

"No way in hell... It's always a possibility, but it's going to be really tough. You gotta have a guy that plays for 20yrs in that shape, how he holds up his body. I am just saying without basketball skills, it's very hard to hold that body. If you're saying me there's no way because I'm not playing that much. It's amazing to watch him. It's his 20th season and he's scoring 30-40 points every night."

Magic Johnson highlighting the brilliance of what LeBron James has achieved is important in the age where amazing achievements are dismissed at times. It's another notch on the belt for LeBron James, who is seriously in the GOAT conversation. And if he crosses 40,000 points in his career, that would be truly insane.

