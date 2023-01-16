ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

connect-bridgeport.com

First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94

The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders

Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: New WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Working with Guards During Pregame

New West Virginia assistant DerMarr Johnson was helping the Mountaineer guards warm-up prior to the TCU game. Johnson is getting accustomed in his first week at WVU. Johnson replaces former WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison, who was dismissed last Thursday. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, played under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Thrilled With Team in Postgame

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) got their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, beating the #14 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3), 74-65. West Virginia’s head coach met with Tony Caridi after the huge win and had the following to say:
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
duqsm.com

DU alum flourishing at Wheeling news station

Some people believe that a news reporter’s day starts when he or she sits at a desk to look and read from a teleprompter when the camera goes live. However, a reporter’s day actually starts hours before their live program, and involves finding the best stories possible for their target audiences.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Farmington's Franchesca Aloi has New EP for 2023

Franchesca Rose Aloi of Farmington has a new EP, “Dreamland,” set for release in the New Year. Recorded at Jamie Peck productions in Wheeling, West Virginia, it’s a compilation of songs written by Aloi, and designed from start to finish as a true original that is 100 perent all her own. Aloi is even creating the cover.
FARMINGTON, WV
