A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
connect-bridgeport.com
First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94
The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
Huggins Explains Why He's So 'Excited' About the Addition of DerMarr Johnson
WVU's new assistant coach is already impacting the program.
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders
Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: New WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Working with Guards During Pregame
New West Virginia assistant DerMarr Johnson was helping the Mountaineer guards warm-up prior to the TCU game. Johnson is getting accustomed in his first week at WVU. Johnson replaces former WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison, who was dismissed last Thursday. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, played under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00.
voiceofmotown.com
Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff
West Virginia adding familiar name to the football coaching staff
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. No. 7 Texas
Getting you set for Saturday evening's showdown between the Mountaineers and the seventh-ranked Longhorns
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Thrilled With Team in Postgame
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) got their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, beating the #14 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3), 74-65. West Virginia’s head coach met with Tony Caridi after the huge win and had the following to say:
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
WDTV
Local student chosen to represent West Virginia in Senate Youth Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local student has been chosen to represent West Virginia in a prestigious group. Buckhannon native Henry Oscar Phillips was selected as one of the state’s delegates for the Senate Youth Program. He will be one of just 104 students around the country to be...
duqsm.com
DU alum flourishing at Wheeling news station
Some people believe that a news reporter’s day starts when he or she sits at a desk to look and read from a teleprompter when the camera goes live. However, a reporter’s day actually starts hours before their live program, and involves finding the best stories possible for their target audiences.
WDTV
WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
West Virginia bill would allow motorist to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate is the lead sponsor on a bill that would get rid of helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Farmington's Franchesca Aloi has New EP for 2023
Franchesca Rose Aloi of Farmington has a new EP, “Dreamland,” set for release in the New Year. Recorded at Jamie Peck productions in Wheeling, West Virginia, it’s a compilation of songs written by Aloi, and designed from start to finish as a true original that is 100 perent all her own. Aloi is even creating the cover.
247Sports
