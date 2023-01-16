Read full article on original website
Galion Inquirer
Galion-Crestline Chamber gears up for 2023
GALION- Coming off a successful 2022, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce has another busy year ahead of them. Executive Director Miranda Jones reports the Chamber added 38 new members last year, propelling their largest-ever membership total to 383. Moving toward 400 members is the chamber’s new goal by the end of this year, aided by maintaining a strong retention of nearly 95%.
Galion Inquirer
Concerts at The Galion featuring CONNE
GALION-Galion Community Theatre begins its 2023 Concert Series on Friday, January 20th at 7:30 PM. CONNE, a band local to Mansfield, OH, plays its own brand of R&B, jazz, funk, soul, and blues that you don’t want to miss!. Paul Sulser, President of GCT’s Board of Directors says, “The...
Galion Inquirer
Ohio Gov. DeWine sworn in
COLUMBUS- Mike DeWine was officially sworn in for a second term as Ohio Governor with a swearing in ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse on Monday, January 9, 2023 by his newly re-elected Supreme Court Justice son, Pat DeWine. The official ceremony included the oath of office for Lt. Gov. Jon...
Galion Inquirer
Rehm sworn in as lieutenant at GPD
GALION-The initial gathering of Galion City Council members for the new year transpired on Jan. 10 Uptowne inside the Municipal Building. A first order of business was to approve the minutes from three successive and important meetings during the final days of 2022. Andy Rehm was then sworn in as...
Galion Inquirer
Galion Council holds special meeting
GALION- Galion City Council members met in a special meeting on Wednesday, January 18 to hear two pieces of legislation regarding legal counsel. Ordinance 2023-6 was the first piece of legislation brought before council and it stated to entitle an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 2023-4 authorizing attorney Patrick Kasson of Reminger CO., LPA to represent the city of Galion as co-counsel in a pending litigation and to now authorize Mac Malone to do the same, and declaring an emergency.
