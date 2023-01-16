GALION- Galion City Council members met in a special meeting on Wednesday, January 18 to hear two pieces of legislation regarding legal counsel. Ordinance 2023-6 was the first piece of legislation brought before council and it stated to entitle an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 2023-4 authorizing attorney Patrick Kasson of Reminger CO., LPA to represent the city of Galion as co-counsel in a pending litigation and to now authorize Mac Malone to do the same, and declaring an emergency.

