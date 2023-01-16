1 person dead, another injured in Sherwood Forest neighborhood shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, JSO responded to the Sherwood Forest area after calls came in of a shooting.

In a police briefing that just took place, it’s been confirmed that two people were shot at 4900 Portsmouth Ave. One man in his early 20s suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and died at the scene.

A second man, also in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that is considered non-life-threatening.

One person has been detained. JSO said it believes that person was involved and more information will be released after a formal interview is complete. Also, no getaway care has been identified at this time.

Action News Jax spoke to neighbors who said scenes like this happen all the time in this area and safety is a huge concern.

“I’m concerned because I have relatives here,” Neighbor Relative Sabrenna Chambliss said. “And you wanted your people to be safe, you want all people to be safe, especially children.”

Multiple witnesses are speaking with police.

JSO believes that more people were targeted and that a dispute between individuals have been identified.

“I’m sorry I moved here now,” Neighbor Donna Hnatio said “It’s too much violence going on. People walking all of hours of the night down here, young kids.”

One gun was recovered and shell casings have also been found and marked at the scene.

Original Story: Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting in the 4900 block of Portsmouth Ave.

Action News Jax will give more information throughout the day.

