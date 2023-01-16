ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Portillo’s Finally Opens In Texas

In 2021, it was reported that a Portillo’s would open “in a town near Frisco,” and that town ended up being The Colony. On Jan. 18, the first Portillo’s in Texas held its grand opening. “Everyone from The Colony and Grandscape has been great to work...
THE COLONY, TX
iheart.com

Mother Accused Of Sneaking Into School To Watch Daughter Fight

In Texas, the mother of an Arlington High School student is being investigated after allegedly sneaking into the school and watching her daughter get into a fight. Reportedly, the mom was able to blend it with the rest of the students…complete with a backpack draped over her…but was “not authorized to be in the building,” according to superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Parks Mall at Arlington | Shopping mall in Texas

The Parks Mall at Arlington is located approximately half an hour from downtown Dallas. If you are in Arlington you should not miss visiting this mall as it has a very good variety of stores, as well as movie theaters, bowling alleys and restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory. Among the stores that are in The Parks Mall at Arlington include the Barnes & Noble bookstore, as well as Vans, Hollister and the store of music bands, movies and series: Hot Topic.
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes

Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Feds Sue Granbury ISD. Did They Do Anything Wrong?

The Biden administration has opened an investigation into a Texas school district for banning sexually explicit books that promote gender theory. Granbury Independent School District in Texas is at the center of the probe, which will be based on an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) complaint from the summer. In 2022, Granbury removed 130 books from library shelves, about 75 percent of which were deemed to be too sexual and have “LGBTQ” characters. The Texas ACLU promptly filed a complaint.
GRANBURY, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE

