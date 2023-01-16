Read full article on original website
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
California Man Has Shocking Reaction to Trying Whataburger in Texas [Video]
A hill that many Texas will die on is their belief that Whataburger is superior to any other burger chain. They will especially get upset if you even hint at In-N-Out possibly being better in any way, shape, or form. While In-N-Out is well-known in Texas, California, and every state...
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
Portillo’s Finally Opens In Texas
In 2021, it was reported that a Portillo’s would open “in a town near Frisco,” and that town ended up being The Colony. On Jan. 18, the first Portillo’s in Texas held its grand opening. “Everyone from The Colony and Grandscape has been great to work...
iheart.com
Mother Accused Of Sneaking Into School To Watch Daughter Fight
In Texas, the mother of an Arlington High School student is being investigated after allegedly sneaking into the school and watching her daughter get into a fight. Reportedly, the mom was able to blend it with the rest of the students…complete with a backpack draped over her…but was “not authorized to be in the building,” according to superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
tourcounsel.com
The Parks Mall at Arlington | Shopping mall in Texas
The Parks Mall at Arlington is located approximately half an hour from downtown Dallas. If you are in Arlington you should not miss visiting this mall as it has a very good variety of stores, as well as movie theaters, bowling alleys and restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory. Among the stores that are in The Parks Mall at Arlington include the Barnes & Noble bookstore, as well as Vans, Hollister and the store of music bands, movies and series: Hot Topic.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
CandysDirt.com
Don’t Sleep on This Incredible Tanglewood Midcentury Modern With a Case of The Blues
It’s tough out there. How Tough? Two hours of searching before turning up a listing worthy of a Fort Worth Friday reader’s attention. “It’s tough out there,” echoes Reside Real Estate professional Stephanie Gutierrez. I met her at an open house in December. “You have rising...
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes
Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Feds Sue Granbury ISD. Did They Do Anything Wrong?
The Biden administration has opened an investigation into a Texas school district for banning sexually explicit books that promote gender theory. Granbury Independent School District in Texas is at the center of the probe, which will be based on an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) complaint from the summer. In 2022, Granbury removed 130 books from library shelves, about 75 percent of which were deemed to be too sexual and have “LGBTQ” characters. The Texas ACLU promptly filed a complaint.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?
Accommodation platform Airbnb has launched an investigation into the owner of an Airbnb in Dallas after allegedly refusing to host a gay couple at his property. Curtis Kimberlin posted an exchange between his partner Jonathan and the owner of the Airbnb, Peter, on Twitter, and it quickly went viral, gathering almost two million views.
fox4news.com
2 students arrested after guns, marijuana found at Arlington's Bowie High School
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after Bowie High School officials said they found two handguns and marijuana during a search of their backpacks. One of the students has been identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley. The other student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
