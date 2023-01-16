ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

WMUR.com

Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in

BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
CONCORD, NH
WMTW

Another round of snow expected later in the week

Maine — Our next storm system is expected to track south of the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing moderate snowfall to the area. Snow will begin to fall late Thursday afternoon and last through Thursday night. The heaviest snow should end Friday morning, but snow showers may linger through the day.
MAINE STATE
nhbr.com

Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan

Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
LEBANON, NH
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
WCAX

Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is traveling across the state as part of her Invest in New Hampshire Tour to highlight $111 million in new projects coming to the Granite State. Main Street in downtown Littleton is a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses....
LITTLETON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Alton-Gilford Route 11 Corridor Study public informational meeting Jan. 26

ALTON— The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss potential improvements along Route 11 from Scenic Drive in Gilford to Midge Cove Road in Alton. The meeting will be held at the Alton Bay Community Center, 58 Mount Major Hwy, Route 11, Alton,...
ALTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire grocery store destroyed in massive fire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A popular family-owned grocery store in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region was destroyed in a massive fire that broke out on Monday night. Crews responding to a report of blaze at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street after 9 p.m. found the building engulfed in flames, according to the Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department.
WOLFEBORO, NH
laconiadailysun.com

RE/MAX Bayside welcomes Stephanie Lerp

MEREDITH — RE/MAX Bayside welcomes Stephanie, who is a native of the Lakes Region, and resides in her hometown of Laconia. Honest and attentive, her real estate experience has given her the ability to understand the market and makes her a trusted and valuable source of information to sellers, buyers and investors. She treats her clients with integrity and thoughtfulness.
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
LITTLETON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Repair in Dover, New Hampshire, Reduces Sixth Street Traffic, Shuts Water

Sixth Street in Dover will be reduced to one lane and water shut off for an emergency water repair for most of the daytime hours on Wednesday. Traffic will get through using just one lane between Grove Street and Station Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow Community Services to work on a leaky water main valve. Service will also be shut off.
DOVER, NH
whdh.com

Crews battle large fire at grocery store in Wolfeboro, NH

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews battled a large fire at a grocery store in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire late Monday night. Firefighters from more than six communities were called to help put out the flames at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street, right across from Lake Winnipesaukee.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT

