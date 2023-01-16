Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball wrestling room to be dedicated to Joe Culek
KIMBALL Neb.-- In 1966, Joe Culek brought a wrestling state championship home to Kimball. On January 31st, his championship will be forever enshrined as the Kimball High School Wrestling Room is named in his honor. Of course Joe's 1966 championship isn't his only accomplishment in the name of Kimball wrestling....
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest...
News Channel Nebraska
Cedar Catholic girls fend off comeback attempt against Wayne 56-47
The Trojans were led by senior Laney Kathol who corralled double-digit points with 7 rebounds, and remained a consistent match up nightmare throughout the contest. Cedar Catholic jumped out early to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Blue Devil’s didn’t go down without a...
Webb (TN) ensnares La Jolla County Day at GEICO Basketball Invitational
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The lone unranked team in the GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational, The Webb School (TN) had a little chop on its shoulders going into Friday evening's semifinal against No. 6 La Jolla County Day from California. Behind a strong second half effort, the Tennessee school showed it's ...
Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 20th
The Wolverines used a big 4th quarter to knock off 11-1 Central Decatur. Nodaway Valley/O-M outscored them 23-12 over the final 8:00 for a 63-49 road win. Boston DeVault made 11/13 free-throws and scored 29 points. DeVault was 8/10 in the 4th quarter at the line. Dawson Nelson scored 17 points.
Comments / 0