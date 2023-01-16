Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for portion of SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska Saturday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 re-open
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have mostly re-opened, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic by 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, though there are still some areas covered with snow. While parts of Highway 30 remained closed until Friday afternoon, it is now cleared...
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska roads remain treacherous Thursday morning
HASTINGS, Neb. -- It's not just the big thoroughfares closing in Nebraska, as several other highways also remain closed or impassable Thursday morning. By Wednesday night, Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained closed starting at the Wyoming border, with the closure now extended all the way to Grand Island. Several...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm warning: Otoe , Cass, Mills County, Ia
OMAHA – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cass, Otoe and Saline counties. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are hazards in the warning, which includes Mills County in Iowa. Heaviest precipitation is expected to fall between noon and 8 p.m. today. The weather...
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses close, change schedules due to snow, winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — With snow falling Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. Lingering light snow from Wednesday, plus new flakes Thursday morning, have led to slick conditions for the morning drive. Here's a list of schedule changes and closings for Omaha-area schools and businesses:
News Channel Nebraska
Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast
SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
KELOLAND TV
Crews working to clear roads in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Nebraska, some areas in the south-central part of the state received six to eight inches of snow. Interstate 80 is still closed across much of the state due to the snow. The transportation department says crews are out working to clear the roads....
How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm
IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
News Channel Nebraska
Ice....little snow.....for southeast Nebraska
BEATRICE - Having missed most of the snow so far this winter season, southeast Nebraska was getting a combination of rain, freezing rain and sleet early Monday afternoon. An electric utility's worst winter enemy?. "Ice.....I'll take the snow". Beatrice Electric Superintendent Pat Feist said no outages, power loss or voltage...
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT preparing for the worst amid winter storm across the state
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is striking much of the state once again throughout much of Wednesday and into Thursday morning. In northeast Nebraska, some areas could get close to a foot throughout the evening into the overnight hours. The Nebraska Department of Transportation division in Norfolk is preparing for...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow forces closure of I-80 westbound at Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. - The only vehicles traveling on Interstate 80 west of Kearney are snow plows. The Nebraska Department of Transportation shut down I-80 from Kearney to Wyoming shortly after 6:30 Wednesday morning. Transportation officials say roads will become impassable because of heavy snow. The NDOT also shut down Highway 30 to the west of Kearney.
klkntv.com
‘I was kind of expecting more’: Lincolnites, city workers didn’t have much snow to move
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln got its most precipitation since July on Thursday, a little over eight-tenths of an inch. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department worked nonstop all night and early into the morning to make sure the main roads were safe for the morning commute. “Last night,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nebraska history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
