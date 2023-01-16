ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, NE

kmaland.com

Winter Weather Advisory for portion of SE Nebraska

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska Saturday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80, Highway 30 re-open

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have mostly re-opened, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic by 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, though there are still some areas covered with snow. While parts of Highway 30 remained closed until Friday afternoon, it is now cleared...
NEBRASKA STATE
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way

Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska roads remain treacherous Thursday morning

HASTINGS, Neb. -- It's not just the big thoroughfares closing in Nebraska, as several other highways also remain closed or impassable Thursday morning. By Wednesday night, Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained closed starting at the Wyoming border, with the closure now extended all the way to Grand Island. Several...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter storm warning: Otoe , Cass, Mills County, Ia

OMAHA – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cass, Otoe and Saline counties. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are hazards in the warning, which includes Mills County in Iowa. Heaviest precipitation is expected to fall between noon and 8 p.m. today. The weather...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses close, change schedules due to snow, winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. — With snow falling Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. Lingering light snow from Wednesday, plus new flakes Thursday morning, have led to slick conditions for the morning drive. Here's a list of schedule changes and closings for Omaha-area schools and businesses:
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast

SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
COLORADO STATE
Western Iowa Today

Latest Road Conditions Report

(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Crews working to clear roads in Nebraska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Nebraska, some areas in the south-central part of the state received six to eight inches of snow. Interstate 80 is still closed across much of the state due to the snow. The transportation department says crews are out working to clear the roads....
NEBRASKA STATE
WHO 13

How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm

IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Ice....little snow.....for southeast Nebraska

BEATRICE - Having missed most of the snow so far this winter season, southeast Nebraska was getting a combination of rain, freezing rain and sleet early Monday afternoon. An electric utility's worst winter enemy?. "Ice.....I'll take the snow". Beatrice Electric Superintendent Pat Feist said no outages, power loss or voltage...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NDOT preparing for the worst amid winter storm across the state

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is striking much of the state once again throughout much of Wednesday and into Thursday morning. In northeast Nebraska, some areas could get close to a foot throughout the evening into the overnight hours. The Nebraska Department of Transportation division in Norfolk is preparing for...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow forces closure of I-80 westbound at Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. - The only vehicles traveling on Interstate 80 west of Kearney are snow plows. The Nebraska Department of Transportation shut down I-80 from Kearney to Wyoming shortly after 6:30 Wednesday morning. Transportation officials say roads will become impassable because of heavy snow. The NDOT also shut down Highway 30 to the west of Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nebraska history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
WHO 13

Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
IOWA STATE

