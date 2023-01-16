Read full article on original website
Registration open for Mississippi Senior Games
Registration is open for the 2023 Mississippi Senior Games which will be held in Biloxi. Opening ceremonies for the games is scheduled for March 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dr. Frank Gruich Sr. Community Center on Howard Avenue. A celebration of athletes will be held there...
Powerball winning numbers for January 18th, 2023
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Mississippi Lottery president talks funds and upcoming chances
The president of the Mississippi Lottery Jeff Hewitt paid a visit to WXXV to talk about the success of the Mississippi Lottery. Hewitt says the lottery exceeded the state’s revenue expectations this year. When jackpots rise, people are more likely to try different avenues to win, such as scratch-offs...
1/18 – Jeff’s “Wind Advisory” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
A Wind Advisory is in effect for our area. It will be very warm this afternoon along with gusty winds of 15-25 MPH carrying through the day. There is also a 20% chance of passing showers. A line of showers and thunderstorms will make its way into our area late tonight. Nighttime stabilization will help the intensity of the activity wane as it pushes to its east. There is a very low-end potential of damaging straight-line wind gusts in the thunderstorms for South Mississippi. The cold front will clear the area shortly after daybreak Thursday. There will be a brief lull in the pattern as the workweek ends.
1/18 – Jeff Vorick’s “Fog Dissipating” Wednesday Morning Forecast
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM due to reduced visibility across our area. Fog will dissipate later this morning and temperatures will warm profoundly yet again. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures will climb well into the 70s. Winds will elevate as well and they will stay elevated into this evening as a cold front approaches our area.
City of D’Iberville discussing potential new roadway
D’Iberville is looking into adding a new roadway. The road would connect into the existing Mandal Parkway at Galleria and go through the interstate commercial zone area which is a mixture of commercial development and an old residential area. It would also tie back into Popps Ferry Road and Dewey Lawrence Circle.
MACCC Men’s Basketball: PRCC vs. MGCCC
Another big rivalry in the JUCO circuit, Pearl River hosting Mississippi Gulf Coast. Wildcats won the first game back in November. Pearl River pretty much leading this one wire-to-wire, 60-49 final, much needed win for the Cats, ending a two-game skid.
