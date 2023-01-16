Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
kuer.org
‘The memories aren’t being demolished’: BYU bids adieu to the Harris Fine Arts Center
Current and former students are saying goodbye to a long-standing symbol of Brigham Young University. The nearly six-decade-old Harris Fine Arts Center will be demolished in February. The BYU Board of Trustees approved plans to build a new arts center in its place last June. The new facility is slated to open in 2025.
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
kslnewsradio.com
Intermountain Healthcare hosts mountain safety events to keep Utah skiers and sledders out of the ER
PARK CITY, Utah — Trauma experts at Intermountain Healthcare are working to keep Utah skiers and sledders safe as the state racks up some of the highest snowfall totals in North America. Today at Deer Valley Resort was the first of two educational-safety events that aim to raise awareness...
kslsports.com
Four Thoughts On BYU Football’s Non-Conference Scheduling Efforts
PROVO, Utah – BYU football moving from the world of Independence to the Big 12 Conference has many changes. One of the most notable is the schedule. We’re starting to understand how BYU will be piecing together its non-conference schedules. Three out-of-league opponents are slotted in for the first three years in the Big 12 (2023-2025).
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Move To Big 12 Impacted 2023 Pac-12 Football Schedule
PROVO, Utah – BYU football moving to the Big 12 Conference has caused a lot of ripple effects in scheduling. One league in particular struck by BYU leaving Independence was the Pac-12. Trimming down the large inventory of games and being available for their new league home has been...
ksl.com
Small but consistent: BYU student-led project uncovers forgotten history of students of color
PROVO — It's not often that college students expand and change the historical record, but that's exactly what's happening at Brigham Young University. Until recently, it was widely accepted that BYU's first African American student didn't attend the university until the 1960s. That changed when recent BYU graduate Grace Soelberg started to examine copies of the BYU yearbook from 1911 to 1985. Her research uncovered the identity of BYU's first Black student, Norman Wilson — a master's student studying agricultural economics who attended the university from 1937-1939. She also found evidence that BYU has had a small but consistent population of students of color.
Former Utah ski resort employee arrested for allegedly making threatening post against school
A former Park City Mountain Resort employee was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for making a threatening social media post against a school, authorities say.
saltlakemagazine.com
How Utahns Really Feel About Sundance Film Festival
There are few things on the cultural calendar in Utah that are as out of sync with the traditional, quaint Beehive lifestyle as the Sundance Film Festival. Each year, thousands of people in black descend upon Park City like a plague of Mormon crickets: Publicists, industry wonks, filmmakers, photographers, celebrities and their handlers, and a host of hangers-on crowd fresh from L.A., be-scarved, be-turtlenecked, be-satcheled and shod in impractical shoes.
BYU Signs Weber State Transfer and FCS All-American Eddie Heckard
Heckard is an FCS All-American that turned down the NFL to come to BYU
davisjournal.com
Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County
The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
kslnewsradio.com
UTA offering free or reduced fares in February
SALT LAKE CITY — Public transit will be more affordable in February 2023. On Wednesday, the Utah Transit Authority Board along with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced cheap or zero-fare days in a campaign dubbed ‘All-Star Week: Basketball, zero fare, and clean air.’. This means ten...
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
kslnewsradio.com
Longest morning commutes: Where does Salt Lake City rank?
SALT LAKE CITY — A new study offers data that suggests that, annually, commuting in Salt Lake City takes up a significant amount of a driver’s time. Specifically, Utahns wait 59 hours in rush hour traffic per year. Put into perspective, that’s two-and-a-half days in traffic. Researchers...
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between isles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children’s books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and...
utahnow.online
The Culinary Edge Collaborates with Slapfish to Unveil Brand’s Newest Coastal Seafood Kitchen Concept in Salt Lake City
The Culinary Edge (TCE), America’s leading culinary innovation agency offering future-driven solutions for foodservice brands, announced today its partnership with Slapfish, chef-driven seafood restaurants, to bring the brand’s newest coastal seafood kitchen concept to three of its restaurants in the Salt Lake City market. The new and improved restaurants will open to the public on Monday, January 30. Designed to deliver on the whitespace for approachable and elevated seafood in the fast-casual space, Slapfish has created a bold offering by combining fearless flavors, fan-favorite forms, and responsibly sourced seafood that guests can’t find anywhere else. Conveniently located throughout Greater Salt Lake City, each of the reimagined Slapfish locations will offer a revolutionized take on seafood cuisine paired with unwavering hospitality.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
