Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Prince William Has Told Prince Harry His Kids Are Not His Brother’s ‘Responsibility.’ The Spare Author Says He Still ‘Worries’
Prince Harry explained that his brother Prince William said his kids are not the Duke of Sussex's 'responsibility,' but the Spare author still 'worries' about them.
Naomi Judd’s final note revealed: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’
Naomi Judd wrote in what appears to be her chilling suicide note that she did not want her “mentally ill” daughter Wynonna Judd to attend her funeral. Radar Online obtained a photo of the message, written on a yellow Post-it note, from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Tuesday. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral,” the note read. “She’s mentally ill.” The word “not” was underlined, indicating how strongly Naomi allegedly felt about banning Wynonna from her services. A source close to Wynonna told the outlet that she is “crushed” by her mom’s last words. “Wy knows better than anyone the...
Complex
Cardi B on Why She Decided Not to Publicly Address Offset Cheating Rumors
In an extensive new interview, Cardi B explained why she decided against addressing rumors that her husband Offset had cheated on her with various women. In a clip from her interview with Jason Lee for his new Revolt TV series The Jason Lee Show, Cardi was asked why she was “quiet” as the rumors about the Migos rapper spread. “You know why I was quiet? I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do [is] find out the truth,” she told Lee, of Hollywood Unlocked. “You know that I was finding out that truth. So, it’s like, if I entertain something that I know is not true, on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true because you’re addressing it. But when I don’t address it, it’s true or not, as well.”
‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Subtle Moments That Prove Just How Awful Christopher Hayden Really Was a Father
'Gilmore Girls' fans don't like Christopher Hayden. We didn't realize just how often his bad parenting was hinted at during the show's run.
Complex
Nia Long Responds to Speculation That She’s Seeing Omarion: ‘I’m Single AF’
Nia Long is making sure everyone is aware that she’s still single. Her relationship status came up recently when the Shade Room shared a video of Long and Omarion walking the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s new film You People. In the clip, the pair can be seen taking photos together, and Long grabs the singer’s hand.
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
"The Pod Generation" completely fumbles a potentially intriguing science-fiction premise by relying on exposition instead of crafting a provocative narrative.
Complex
ASAP Rocky Shares Studio Version of “Same Problems?” and Opens Up About Fatherhood in New Interview
ASAP Rocky has shared the studio version of the recently teased track “Same Problems?,” taken from his soon-to-be-released new album. Speaking with Zane Lowe about the newly unveiled track on Apple Music 1, Rocky connected the song to his 2012 hit “Fuckin’ Problems” and revealed that it was written from a perspective of “remorse” about the loss of fellow artists.
Complex
Skepta-Approved Dré Six Imagines What Could Have Been In “Another Life” Video
Here to offer something a little different, rising singer-songwriter Dré Six has just dropped off his new single, “Another Life”. Offering self-conscious stories of block life delivered in a stripped-back sound without hubris, he recently caught the attention of Skepta, who’s been sharing the track on his socials.
Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married in LA on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the famed astronaut and the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday by sharing some big news: He's married!
Complex
Raven-Symoné Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong
We have all been collectively mispronouncing Raven-Symoné’s name. The actress took to TikTok on Thursday to share that her name is said differently than most thought. In a video, the 37-year-old wrote over the clip, “Yo, that’s Raven-Symoné.”. More words flash over the video: “It’s...
Complex
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Buys Diamond Cross Necklace Famously Worn by Princess Diana
Kim Kardashian has reportedly purchased a famous diamond cross necklace that Princess Diana once wore at a 1987 charity gala in London. According to TMZ sources familiar with the Sotheby’s auction where the piece—known as the Attalah Cross—was sold, Kardashian bought it for $197,453. While Diana did not actually own the jewelry, she helped to boost its profile when she borrowed it from the Garrard jewelry company for the gala in October ’87. She sported the jewelry on a pearl rope, and paired it with a purple outfit to match the color of the piece. It is regarded as one of the Princess of Wales’ many iconic fashion moments.
Complex
Premiere: London Rap Riser Nix Northwest Shares Visuals For Feel-Good Number “Sun In My Eyes”
After some time away, rising London rapper Nix Northwest is back with a new jazz-infused single titled “Sun In My Eyes”, which is lifted from his forthcoming debut album, Xin’s Disappearance. The track offers an insight into the life of ‘Xin’—a fictional alter-ego portrayed by Nix across...
Complex
Headie One’s Much-Anticipated Single, “Martin’s Sofa”, Has Arrived
For the past month or so, Headie One has been teasing out hints of his new single, “Martin’s Sofa”. The title, if you haven’t been following Headie on socials, refers to an old friend of his, Martin, who helped and supported the Tottenham rhymer through tough, pre-fame times, often letting him stay on his sofa.
Complex
Selena Gomez Says She Is Single Amid Reports She’s Dating the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez is clearing up speculation about her relationship status. In a since-deleted Instagram Stories post on Thursday, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a black-and-white image that said, “I like being alone too much.” She also used the “#iamsingle” hashtag at the bottom of the post.
Complex
Drake Plans to ‘Tell You My Truths’ in 2023, Starting With Flex About Access to ‘Amazing Clean’ Private Bathrooms
Drake took to Instagram last night to flex about the special privileges he receives due to his fame. One of them, apparently, is access to private bathrooms. According to the rapper, the rest of us peasants are unaware of an incredible perk available to elites like Drizzy. Not only did he reveal that these bathrooms are private, but they’re “amazing” and “clean” as well.
Complex
Watch Joey Badass Cover Mos Def’s ‘Black on Both Sides’ Track “UMI Says”
Joey Badass covered Mos Def’s “UMI Says” in the latest edition of Australian radio station Triple J’s Like a Version series. Backed by a live band featuring rising Zimbabwe-born, Melbourne-based singer KYE, the Brooklyn rapper delivered a smooth cover of the classic ballad, which originally appeared on Mos Def’s 1999 solo debut Black On Both Sides.
Complex
Jim Jones on Max B and Stack Bundles Not Wanting to ‘Leave the Hood,’ Says He Offered to Buy Them a House
In a new interview with FlipDaScript, Dipset rapper Jim Jones opened up about how he tried to “protect” Max B and Stack Bundles when they started achieving success. “For Stacks and them... I was about to buy Stacks, Max and Melly [Mel Matrix] a whole brownstone in New Jersey,” he said around the six-minute part, as seen above. “None of them wanted to leave the hood. I was not about to waste my money. That was what I offered them, I went shopping for the shit and all that type of shit. … I’m like, ‘You’re bugging! You could go to the hood every day, but you’re gonna be living in Jersey. You’re gonna be living better. And you don’t have to worry about paying for no rent or nothing like that, I’m just tryna get you n****s out the hood.'”
Complex
Drake’s Best B-Sides, Ranked
When combing through Drake’s dense catalog, it’s easy for some of the more bar-heavy or narratively dense tracks to get lost beneath the shadow of the chart-shattering records that make up most of his discography. As far as B-sides—less “important,” streamed, or acknowledged tracks in live shows—are concerned, Drizzy has some real heat lying in the depths of his albums, though.
Complex
Polo G Denies Unfollowing Gunna on Instagram, Says He Never Followed Him to Begin With
The Chicago-born rapper returned to Instagram on Friday to address a recent report about his online activity. It all started when No Jumper claimed Polo had joined the growing list of hip-hop stars who were trying to distance themselves from Gunna. Rappers like Meek Mill and Lil Baby seemingly unfollowed the DS4Ever artist on social media, after he entered a plea deal in his YSL RICO case. However, Polo insisted the reports were untrue, as he never followed Gunna in the first place.
