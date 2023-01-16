Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three firefighters were released from the hospital hours after their truck overturned along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road, officials said Friday. Fire officials were unable to say whether Ladder Truck 501 was totaled in the wreck that was reported at 4:27 p.m....
Azalea Drive closed to through traffic between Washington Road, Apricot Lane on Monday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re planning to travel on Azalea Drive on Monday, you will need to find an alternative route. According to an official release from the city of Augusta, Azalea Drive will be closed to through traffic between Washington Road and Apricot Lane (directly across the street from the Augusta National Golf […]
WRDW-TV
Ambulance responds to crash at Riverwatch, Cabela Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused possible injuries and traffic snags Thursday afternoon on Riverwatch Parkway. It was reported at 1:26 p.m. at Cabela Drive, according to Richmond County dispatch reports. Although no injuries were initially reported, an ambulance at the scene appeared to be loading someone on...
WRDW-TV
Traffic delayed after crash on Stevens Creek Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is delayed after a two-vehicle crash on Stevens Creek Road near River Watch Parkway. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:47 a.m. There are no injuries reported at this time. As of 9:02 a.m., the scene was clear and traffic was moving.
WRDW-TV
1 person injured in shooting near Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road. The incident was reported at 8:37 p.m., and arriving deputies learned shots were fired after a physical altercation between several males spilled over to the alley behind Church’s Chicken.
wfxg.com
WRDW-TV
Our Chris Lloyd rides BMX at a local track!
Stabbing investigation underway on Gordon Highway in Harlem
Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a stabbing investigation on the 3700 block of Gordon Highway.
WRDW-TV
Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault. Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.
WRDW-TV
Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person. Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon. An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim...
Seven dogs euthanized after attack of Columbia County boy
A county spokesperson tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that seven dogs in the case involving an attack on 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap have been euthanized.
WRDW-TV
Bullets strike Keysville mayor’s home in drive-by shooting
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mayor of Keysville’s home was hit by gunshots in a drive-by shooting Sunday night. Just before 11 p.m., Burke County deputies arrived to the home of Mayor Linda Wilkes-Davis in reference to shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, deputies noticed Davis’ front window...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's office searching for missing, possibly homeless man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who's been missing for nearly one year. Fifty-eight-year-old Gary Anthony Broughton has not been seen since he was released from prison in March 2022. Broughton was dropped off on the 1300 block of Green St. and investigators believe he may be homeless.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office STILL searching for Entering Auto suspect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are STILL searching for a suspect accused of breaking into cars. Authorities say on January 15th, around midnight the pictured suspect was involved in Entering Auto’s on Coldwater Street in the Retreat at Baker Place subdivision. The only description they could give us is suspect is an […]
Missing Richmond County woman located safe
Investigators in Richmond County need your help in locating a woman who has been missing since last Thursday.
WRDW-TV
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt
DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison in Washington County. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies on patrol near Washington State Prison came across a woman walking on prison property. Authorities learned she was there to make a...
