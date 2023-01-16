AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who's been missing for nearly one year. Fifty-eight-year-old Gary Anthony Broughton has not been seen since he was released from prison in March 2022. Broughton was dropped off on the 1300 block of Green St. and investigators believe he may be homeless.

