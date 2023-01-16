High school basketball: National Top 10 No. 3 Montverde Academy cruises by No. 4 Sunrise Christian Academy 64-51 behind balanced effort

Read full article on original website
It’s tournament time in Kansas high school basketball
For this week's competitive drive, we're putting one of the most important portions of the season for high school basketball in the spotlight.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Link Academy wins Bass Pro Shops title to solidify top spot in National Top 10
No. 1 Link Academy created further separation from No. 2 Prolific Prep after winning the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions title and picking up a signature victory over No. 4 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) in the championship game. The second-ranked Crew remain unbeaten, but haven't pulled way...
KWCH.com
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court
What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita.
SPIAA Basketball Tournament makes changes due to weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The SPIAA Basketball Tournament is making changes to Saturday’s schedule due to the approaching winter weather. The tournament committee decided that the safety of the teams and fans was the first priority. The second was to make sure the games are played so next week’s schedule at United Wireless Arena stays intact. […]
Hutch Post
🏈 Hutch High's Noah Khokhar commits to HutchCC
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-Hutch High running back Noah Khokhar has committed to Hutchinson Community College to further his education and play football at the next level. Khokhar announced his decision via a social media post on Thursday. Khokhar will also represent Hutch High in this year's Shrine Bowl that is to be...
floridapolitics.com
Ghosted: Double life of UCF professor unravels
She often traveled to California, leaving Florida behind, and developing a bad reputation at UCF. Pamela Douglas led a double life for nearly six years. The UCF assistant professor secretly held a second full-time career at UCLA on the opposite coast while she worked in Orlando, according to a school report released to Florida Politics this month in a public records request.
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
Defying a “gang list” label to find his voice and lend it to others
There is the life you are born to — and the life you create. Desmond Bryant-White is creating his chosen life through words: written words and spoken words, filling books and covering whiteboards. Words rising out of pain, struggle and injustice, uttered at poetry slams, press conferences and policy panels.
New college semester brings new questions about how to fill empty seats
Visit a faculty break room on a college campus these days. Or gather a group of university professors together for a Friday afternoon cocktail. Or call one on the phone to ask how classes are going. Attendance arises first in almost any such conversation. Three semesters past the time when most universities proclaimed that classes […] The post New college semester brings new questions about how to fill empty seats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
thesunflower.com
Up in arms: Conceal carry policy continues to spark controversy among students, faculty and staff
With the implementation of the 2017 Kansas Personal and Family Protection Act, college universities were forced to make difficult decisions regarding which facilities should be properly and legally re-designated as gun-free facilities. Unlike neighboring universities like the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, Wichita State chose to label no facilities on campus — including the YMCA-housed daycare and student housing — as gun-free.
Dam Jam announces two more performers
The Dam Jam announced two more performers on late Thursday. Blanco Brown and The Cadillac Three.
Hunter Larkin mayor of Goddard again, flurry of changes follow
Hunter Larkin is the mayor of the City of Goddard, again.
Flight to Wichita makes emergency landing in Texas
United Airlines Flight 4296 Houston to Wichita was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo Airport after developing hydraulic issues.
franchising.com
Trio Acquires 5 Twin Peaks Restaurants in Kansas Markets
Kansas-based 3B Lodge LLC has agreed to acquire 5 Twin Peaks locations in the Kansas City and Wichita markets. Brent Steven, CEO, and brother Brad Steven, COO, along with Brian Carduff, CFO, are the partners behind 3B Lodge and each has experience working in the restaurant, sports, and entertainment space.
PSU Collegio
Representative Ken Collins Has Plans for Kansas
Earlier this month, Representative Kenneth Collins began his third term in the Kansas legislature following an unopposed election in November. Collins, a Republican, represents parts of Allen, Bourbon, Crawford, and Neosho counties in Topeka. The legislative session will run until May 22. The Governor, as well as a bipartisan coalition...
Driver falls asleep at the wheel in rollover crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita man escaped a rollover crash with only minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man driving in a Honda Civic was traveling down I-335 in Lyon County around 8:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the roadway. […]
Weekend wintry weather on the way
More snow moves in over the weekend and the winter chill sticks around.
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Expect a large police presence Wednesday near Douglas and Rock
Police will be conducting exercises near Douglas and Rock for much of the day.
KWCH.com
Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.
