ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

By Jonathan Jaffe
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy.

And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is.

“Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.”

Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus.

“Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick to suit the various needs of our residents,” explained Mitchell Broder, President of Premier Properties of New Brunswick.

Mulcahy’s favorite amenities are his parking spot, being able to buzz people inside his building without leaving his apartment and being able to frequent all his favorite food spots within a two-minute walk.

“Premier Properties stands for the best of the best,” Mulcahy added. “The company has great people who work for them who love to help students. I feel like this apartment is exactly what I needed.”

“It’s all about the location,” he added.

For Rutgers students who are looking to make a smart move in New Brunswick, Premier Properties is awaiting.  “Clean apartments in great locations; you can’t ask for much more than that,” Mulcahy added.

Mulcahy, a senior point guard from Bayonne, started playing basketball when he was just three years old. He carried his passion through high school and eventually selected Rutgers to play ball and learn.

“I chose Rutgers because it was a great opportunity,” he said. “Coach (Steve) Pikiell and his staff are what makes Rutgers a special place.”

These days, following that huge win over Ohio State on Sunday and, now, a national ranking for the Scarlet Knights, Mulcahy is keenly aware that all eyes are on RU basketball, watching his senior leadership as the team speeds towards the Big 10 Tournament and, hopefully, another NCAA bid. There is much to be thankful for.

That’s why he founded The Grateful 4 Foundation. “Built on the power of gratitude and inspiring a chain reaction of selfless acts, The Grateful 4 Foundation’s mission is to be a bridge for people of all walks of life throughout New Jersey,” he said.

Looking to the future, Mulcahy hopes to play in the NBA  and help as many people as possible through his foundation and philanthropic endeavors.

And hopefully there will also be some time to relax in his apartment.

Click here to learn more about Premier Properties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWc8r_0kGih6Pj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1qWX_0kGih6Pj00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Eastside Ghosts Defeat Hackensack Comets at the "Graveyard" 86-50

PATERSON, NJ - The now 16th ranked Eastside High School Ghosts took on their Big North conference rivals the Hackensack High School Comets on Thursday at the “Graveyard”. The first half of the game was close with the Ghosts outscoring the comets 36-27 in the first half. Eastside would go on to win the second half of the game, besting their opponent 16-6 in the 3rd quarter and 34-17 in the fourth. The final score saw the Ghosts best the Comets 86-50.  Senior guard Bryce Stokes dropped a season high 34 points for the Ghosts while adding nine rebounds, five assists, five steals and one...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Morristown Tops Morris Knolls; 40-20

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball (7-6) defeated Morris Knolls, 40-20, on Thursday night. In the Colonials’ fourth victory over the last five games. Anna Rivetti scored 16 points and Maya Summerville had a strong all-around performance of 15 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals, five blocks and three assists. The Colonials will host North Star Academy today, Friday January 20. Game time is 7pm   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming; Madison Splits with West Morris Thursday

MADISON, NJ - The Madison boys and girls swimming were in action on Thursday. Madison boys swimming (2-4) fell to West Morris, 87-83, Thursday. Owen Weller took first in the 100 back and 200 free. On the girls side, the Dodgers Girls  (4-2) defeated West Morris, 94-76, on Thursday. Karen Wu came first in the 100 free and 200 free and Erin Barisonek took first in the 200 IM and 100 fly.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bordentown, Robbinsville Police Departments 'Wager' it All on Giants vs. Eagles Football Game

ROBBINSVILLE - BORDENTOWN, NJ -- The police officers from Robbinsville and Bordentown townships are putting it all on the field Saturday night to claim their own personal victory in a friendly wager on the NY Giants versus Philadelphia Eagles playoff game. The two neighboring police Departments have entered into a friendly wager over the much-anticipated match-up between the NY Giants who went 9-7-1 in the regular season and the Philadelphia Eagles who went 14-3 in their regular season. Robbinsville's Chief Mike Polaski told TAPinto that the wager came about after their Department proposed the deal on Facebook.  Robbinsville Township Police Department wrote to Bordentown Township Police "care to wager a pizza on the game? Losing team (Bordentown PD = Eagles and Rville PD = Giants) delivers pizza to the officers working next week for the Conference Championship Game! Let us know…" Bordentown quickly replied "That sounds like a great idea, count us in!!" The Department with the winning football team gets pizza provided courtesy of the losing team. Dinner will be served -- possibly with a side of crow -- to the officers who are working during next week's conference championship game.  Best of luck to both teams -- and departments! 
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Wrestling Celebrates Luke Stanich's 100th Win

ROXBURY, NJ – The Roxbury High School wrestling team this week celebrated the 100th career win by senior Luke Stanich. The victory took place during Wednesday’s match against West Morris Central when Stanich, wrestling at 132 pounds, pinned Vincent Caruso. The Gaels, now 6-5, lost 30-48 that day to the 7-4 Wolf Pack, which won the league title. Stanich has had a distinguished career at Roxbury with a record of 100. He started that career going 35-7 as a freshman in a season that culminated in a sixth-place finish at the state tournament. Stanich’s sophomore season was truncated by COVID-19, but he finished...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Girls Ice Hockey Shuts Out Princeton; 9-0

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Madison girls ice hockey (2-3) shut out Princeton, 9-0, on Thursday. The Dodgers scored six first-period goals. Chloe Niceberg put in two goals and Mia McSherry, Maya Metzler, Ava Haralampoudis, Shayne Carfano, Izzy Hunter, Orla Maxwell and Mddie Santoriello each added a goal. Madison goalie Iris Piskula had two saves. Princeton goalie Loagn Hollingsworth had 16 saves on the day.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Southern Seeks Redemption in their Home Gym – And Gets It.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg High School won just four bouts as the Stateliners wrestling team dropped their first dual meet of the season, 42-12, to host Southern Regional on Thursday night in a battle of undefeated teams. If you watched from home, you were probably saying to yourself after 4 bouts, “This feels like Warren Hills last year”. Phillipsburg beat the Rams, 27-25, in last season’s NJSIAA Group 5 semifinals before beating Howell, 51-6, for the Group 5 championship. The Stateliners fell behind in last season’s match but there was no comeback this time as P’burg’s 126-pounder Kyle Beenders, with a 10-7 decision,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestler Dante Gioia is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- With a couple of top-five finishes in tournaments already, and an imposing record so far this winter, Dante Gioia is a big reason that the Gov. Livingston wrestling team has a 9-2 record in dual matches. The senior is 14-3 this season, and all three of his losses have been against state qualifiers. Gioia usually wrestles at 150 pounds, but on those occasions when he has stepped up to 157 pounds, he's excelled there, too, pinning three opponents in the 157-pound category in addition to his established success at 150. "Dante is one of the hardest workers in the...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Lady Liners Outscore Montgomery Cougars 48-31

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Junior guard Amanda Rapel scored a season-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as Phillipsburg High School defeated host Montgomery, 48-31, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division girls’ basketball game on Thursday night.   The Stateliners outscored the Cougars 34-16 in the first half on the way to their eighth win in 12 games under returning coach Nicole Fulmer. Senior forward Monet Gonda added 10 points and Jaileen Soto and Brooke Leonard also made bonus shots as the ‘Liners tied their season-high with six 3-pointers.   The Stateliners are currently tied with Ridge for second place in the Raritan Division with 5-2...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

McCoy and Thornton Power Barnegat to 54-39 Victory over Brick

BARNEGAT - Emma Thornton’s scored 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Barnegat to a 54-39 victory over Brick Township in Barnegat. Cara McCoy made six 3-pointers for Barnegat (8-7) as she finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Rian Stainton scored 10 points to lead Brick (2-10.      2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Riley Nausedas 3 0 1 2 7 0 0 0 0 Kendall Sorrentino 1 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 Kiley Groschel 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Madalynn Dougherty 1 1 3 3 8 0 0 0 0 Nicole Kuhl 1 0 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 Olivia Hermance 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 CiCi Weatherspool 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Rian Stainton 3 0 4 6 10 0 0 0 0 Totals: 11 2 11 14 39 0 0 0 0    Barnegat   2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Giana Germano 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 Sydney Collins 2 0 0 0 4 6 0 0 0 Olivia Carll 0 1 0 0 3 2 3 1 0 Morgan Dobbin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Emma Thornton 7 0 2 4 16 16 4 4 3 Cara McCoy 3 6 0 1 24 7 3 1 2 Madysen Plescho 2 1 0 0 7 2 0 0 1 Rachel Bonhard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elizabeth Medina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorabilia Display Showcases Combined West Orange High School History

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The first public school in West Orange was the Saint Mark’s school built around 1863. A historical roadside marker at 80 Main Street now marks the location. St. Mark’s did not have a high school program and any students from West Orange who wanted to attend high school had to do so at Orange High School and pay a tuition. In 1892 the State of New Jersey enacted new laws requiring all townships to establish a local board of education. The first president of the newly formed West Orange Board of Education was George R. Stagg. He...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Seeded No. 3 in Essex County Tournament

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ -- The Essex County Tournament gets underway Saturday with preliminary round games. There are 39 teams entered in this year's tournament, and Caldwell has received the third seed, the highest in school history. The Chiefs had a 13-0 going into Thursday night's game against Payne Tech. Last year, Caldwell reached the ECT Final Four for the first time in the program's history. Seton Hall Prep is the top seed, and Arts High School received the second seed. Montclair Immaculate is seeded fourth. The second preliminary round is scheduled for Monday, the third Jan. 26, and the first round Jan. 28. Caldwell will host a first-round game on Jan. 28.  West Essex High School (11-2) has a bye until the third preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 26, when the Knights will play at home. The championship game is scheduled for Essex County College on Saturday, Feb. 18.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sarah Prezioso's Softball Career at Bloomfield High Was Undoubtedly Hall of Fame Material, But Her Class, Persona and Leadership was Even More Special

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--For four years, Sarah Prezioso dominated the New Jersey High School softball scene like few other players have. Prezioso, a 2010 graduate of Bloomfield High, will be one of six student-athletes to be enshrined into the school's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. Sara joins Mike Carter, Sr., Charles Ace Woods, Michael Nazzaretto, Anna Maria Martino and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange, on April 27. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Prezioso was the player no opposing coach wanted to pitch to. Her power at the plate was astounding. Even...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Scores Big on Youth Night over Ridge

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Junior forward Andrew Martin scored 17 points and sophomore guard Matthew Scerbo Jr. added 15 to lead Phillipsburg High School past Ridge, 61-54, on Thursday night in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys’ basketball game played on Thomas Fisher Court.   Ridge, which suffered just its third loss in 13 games this season, won the first meeting of the season between the teams, 60-45.   Junior guard Darius McNair, coming off a career-high 13-point game in addition to making a game-winning layup at the buzzer on Monday, chipped in with 11 points and junior forward Ameer Herran scored eight for the Stateliners, who improved to 8-6 overall on the season and 3-5 in the division.   Phillipsburg box score Andrew Martin 8 1-3 17, Matthew Scerbo Jr.5 3-5 15, Ameer Herran 3 0-2 8, Darius McNair 3 4-4 11, Jason Martinez 2 3-4 7, Allan Palos 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 11-18 61.   Ridge (10-3, 5-3) 14 9 16 15 -- 54 Phillipsburg (8-6, 3-5) 10 17 15 19 -- 61   3-pointers – Scerbo Jr. 2, McNair, Palos
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

15 Short Hills & 2 Millburn Students Make University of Wisconsin’s Fall Dean’s List

MADISON, WI – University of Wisconsin announced the students who made the Dean List, and it included 15 Short Hills residents and two from Millburn. Short Hills Alex Boyarsky, Dean’s Honor List, School of Human Ecology Ashley Tanzer, College of Letters & Science Ben Hayum, College of Letters & Science Caroline Marx, Dean’s Honor List, School of Human Ecology Charles Eisner, College of Letters & Science Dhruv Pande, College of Letters & Science Gigi Nemerow, Dean’s Honor List, School of Human Ecology Hailey Ravitz, College of Letters & Science Jack Cohen, College of Letters & Science Jessica Lisser, Dean’s Honor List, School of Human Ecology Joseph Waldman, College of Letters & Science Mehmet Sirtalan, Dean’s Honor List, College of Engineering Riley Miller, College of Letters & Science Samuel Tractman, College of Letters & Science Zoe Grebin, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences Millburn Emily Freelund, Dean’s Honor List, School of Human Ecology Ethan Shapiro, School of Education Congratulations to all!
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark: Prudential Center’s 2022 Revenue Hits a High Note

NEWARK, NJ — The Prudential Center is now ranked among the world’s Top 10 highest-grossing entertainment venues, named on 2022 year-end lists by industry standard-setters, Billboard and Pollstar magazines. Those independent rankings are Prudential Center’s highest since it opened in October 2007, made more significant after it fiercely rebounded from a lengthy Covid-19 pandemic shutdown and capacity restrictions. Billboard calculates Prudential’s gross revenue last year at $79.9 million, placing it at No. 10 on its 2022 list. Pollstar tallied Prudential’s gross income slightly higher, at $85.2 million, listing it at No. 5 on its annual list. After nearly 18 months of no big...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Wins Over Plainfield, 50-47

UNION, NJ -- The Union boys basketball team started the second half a lot better than they started the first half. The Farmers closed things out pretty well, too, as Elijah Blackwell sank six of seven free throws in the fourth quarter and Union hung on to defeat Plainfield, 50-47, Thursday afternoon. Blackwell scored 23 points and handed out five assists for Union (7-7), which sank eight 3-pointers in the game. Three of those 3s came from Blackwell, with Ralph Brucal sinking four from long range and finishing with 12 points. Kameron McGainey had the other 3-pointer for the Farmers, whose eight...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Weekend Update: Family Friendly, Planet Friendly Events in Princeton

Princeton, NJ – People magazine describes Dan Zanes as“the crown prince of contemporary kid’s music,” and Time calls him “the family-music genre’s most outspoken and eloquent advocate.” The New York Times says that Zanes and his singing and life partner, Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes, create concerts that “are always cause for celebration.” The award-winning children’s performers will perform a family-friendly concert at Nassau Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 21 at 5 p.m. In lieu of tickets, each attendee is asked to bring one food item to support Arm in Arm’s Valentines for Food Drive. Suggested food items include canned low-fructose fruit,...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy