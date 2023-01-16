ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

East Brunswick: Second Elderly Pedestrian Killed in an Auto Accident

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - An auto accident occurred today on Ryders Lane, causing the death of an East Brunswick Senior Citizen.  It is the second fatality involving an elderly pedestrian in the past seven days in the township. On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane.

At approximately 6:32 this morning, East Brunswick Police Officers responded to the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, according to a report issued by the EBPD. (Cedar Village Boulevard intersects with Ryder's Lane at the light near Fresco's and Taco Bell.)

Moos S. Song, a 70-year-old man from East Brunswick, was critically injured and pronounced deceased. On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Michael McGlynn of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.

centraljersey.com

Two pedestrians have died, one is in serious condition in three separate pedestrian, motor vehicle incidents in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK – Police are investigating three separate pedestrian incidents involving motor vehicles, two of which have resulted in fatalities. All the incidents have happened within days of each other. The most recent incident occurred at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Jan. 19. East Brunswick police officers responded to the...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elderly Man Struck by Car in East Brunswick, Third Senior Citizen to be hit by a Car this Month

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - An elderly pedestrian was struck by a car yesterday, January 19th, in East Brunswick Township, according to the authorities. Wesley Klarkowski, a 74-year-old man from Spotswood, was seriously injured and is currently in treatment. This is the third accident involving a senior citizen in East Brunswick since the beginning of this year. The accident occurred at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Bosko Drive around 5:19 P.M. Klarkowski was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment. More information about his condition has not been made public at this time. This is the third car accident involving an elderly person in East Brunswick this month.  On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. On January 16th, a 70-year-old man was hit by a car on Ryders Lane and was later pronounced dead. Klarkowski is currently listed as being ‘seriously injured.’ An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood Man Struck by Car in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - An elderly pedestrian was struck by a car on January 19, in East Brunswick Township, according to the authorities. Wesley Klarkowski, a 74-year-old man from Spotswood, was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment. This is the third accident involving a senior citizen being hit by a car in East Brunswick since the beginning of this year. The accident occurred at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Bosko Drive around 5:19 p.m. on Thursday. The busy roadway was closed to traffic in both directions following the incident from Adirondack Avenue to Ellenel Boulevard in Spotswood.  Klarkowski was transported to...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Probe Single Car Crash That Killed Man on Route 22 in Mountainside

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A 61-year-old Plainfield man was killed in an early Friday morning crash on Route 22, police said. At about 6:45 a.m., Mountainside Police were dispatched to a single car crash on Route 22 West just after the Springfield border and across from the AMC Theater, police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said in a statement. Upon arrival officers found the sole occupant, a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive, Giannuzzi said. The man’s name was not disclosed. The victim's vehicle, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz left the roadway at a curve and hit a large diameter utility pole, Giannuzzi said. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said. The cause of the crash remained unclear on Friday. Mountainside Police are continuing their investigation and are asking any witnesses to contact Detective Ryan Carr at 908-232-8100.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mountainside Police Release Statement on Friday Morning Fatal Car Crash

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi released the following statement regarding the fatal car accident on Route 22 West Friday morning. On January 20, 2023, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Mountainside Police were dispatched to a single car motor vehicle accident on Route 22 West just after the Springfield border and across from the AMC Theater. Upon arrival officers found the sole occupant, a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive. The victim's vehicle, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz left the roadway at a curve and struck a large diameter utility pole. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Mountainside Police are continuing their investigation and are asking any witnesses to contact Det. Ryan Carr at 908.232.8100.  
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fair Lawn Gas Station Employee and Individual Were in Cahoots to Burglarize Fuel 4, Police Said

FAIR LAWN, NJ - Two individuals have been charged with the November burglary of a Plaza Road gas station after police determined the two worked together to take approximately $11,500 from a safe in the business. On November 28, 2022, at 2:18 a.m., Fair Lawn Police responded to Fuel 4, 6-06 Plaza Road, on a report of an employee, Iver Vera-Miranda, 29 of Clifton, who forgot to set the alarm when he left the business for the night. When the employee returned, police said he found a door to the office and the safe opened, without force. Approximately $11,500 was missing from the safe.  Detectives determined through interviews...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two East Brunswick Roads Closed - detours in place

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - As of 6:00 pm, Milltown Rd. at Harts Ln. is closed due to downed traffic signal. Old Stage Rd. at Bosko Dr. is closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Police personnel are on scene to control traffic and assist motorists. The roadway will be accessible to local traffic only and detours are in place. If possible, please plan an alternate route. It is unclear at this time as to how long the roads will be closed, says a release from the East Brunswick Police Department.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stafford Fire Department Leads in Response to Beach Haven West Fire This Week

STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Fire Company responded to a structure fire in the Beach Haven West section of the township at approximatley 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.  Upon arrival an extended fire was found and the Stafford Township EMS, Barnegat Fire Company,a FAST Team from Forked River Fire Company and Ocean County Fire Coordinator were also dispatched on the initial alarm.  The Stafford Department reported that crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, and it was extinguished and placed under control. All response teams were on the scene for about two hours. This fire is under investigation by the Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention and The Ocean County Fire Marshall. Stafford Fire Company thanked the following for assistance: Barnegat Volunteer Fire Company Station 11 Forked River Fire Department Waretown Volunteer Fire Company Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services Stafford Township Police Department Stafford Township Office of Fire Prevention Ocean County Sheriff Communications Ocean County Fire Coordinators
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Summit Police Investigating Burglary at Friar Tuck Circle Residence

SUMMIT, NJ - The City of Summit Police Department (SPD) is investigating a burglary that occurred January 19 at a Friar Tuck Circle residence. The SPD received a report of the incident, in which residents stated that the break-in occurred between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. while the home was unoccupied. The suspect or suspects had gained access by smashing a window at the rear of the home. Upon their return to the residence, the victims found several rooms within their home had been searched and belongings had been rummaged through. At the time of the report, an undetermined amount of jewelry and other items had been stolen.  The Summit Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the incident with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation -- including surveillance footage of possible suspects or an unknown vehicle in the area -- should contact the Detective Bureau at 908-273-0051.
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Diamond Spring Road Closed Today

DENVILLE, NJ - Diamond Spring Road will be closed in both directions until about 4 p.m. today, police said. The closure, for road repair, began at 9 a.m. Police are asking motorists to follow all signs and detours. "Police Officers will be present if you should need further assistance," they said. "Expect delays and give yourself extra time during the morning and afternoon commutes.  We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience." Thank you for reading TAPinto Denville! TAPinto Denville is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising. Make sure you don’t miss any Denville news! Click here to sign-up for our free, daily e-newsletter. Like us on Facebook @DenvilleTAP and follow us on Twitter @DenvilleTAP. Download the TAPinto App for FREE in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store today. Search for “tapinto” or “tapinto.net.” Want to help support local journalism and promote your business to thousands of community-minded readers? Become a TAPinto Denville sponsor! Call (908) 279-0303, x224, or click here. To send press releases, classified ads, items for the event calendar, “Milestones” announcements, etc., look for the “Submit Content” link on the homepage.  
DENVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Parts of Route 29 to Close for Improvements to Prevent Roadway Flooding

TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced on Friday that portions of Route 29 will be closed in the evening for roadway improvements as part of a project to prevent flooding.  NJDOT said that Route 29 between Memorial Drive and Calhoun Street in Trenton will be closed beginning on Friday, January 20 at 9:00 p.m until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21 to install a concrete barrier to set up a work zone in the median and implement a traffic shift.  At least one lane of traffic will be maintained during the work.  By 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, the left lane of Route 29 in this area will...
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Friday, Jan. 20: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Friday, Jan. 20. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. West Front St. from Grant Ave. to Melrose Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM 171 East Front St. 8:30 AM — 2:30 PM Hillcrest Ave. from East 2nd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM East Front St. / Leland Ave. 7 AM — 4 PM East Front St. from Terrill Rd. to Carlisle Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
HAZLET, NJ
TAPinto.net

Puppy Stolen in Mountainside Reunited With Family 53 Days Later, Cops Say

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A dachshund puppy stolen from a car on Route 22 was reunited with his human family 53 days after the theft, according to police. Tucker was stolen from a car parked behind Bovella’s Pastry Shoppe on Nov. 23, police said. Two men had attempted to steal the vehicle and failing to do that took the puppy, along with the Springfield resident’s purse, which contained credit cards and cash, police said. Officers canvassed the area for video, issued alerts for the suspects’ vehicle which had been reported stolen and put out alerts for the stolen family pet, police said in a news release. Authorities also advised the family to update Tucker’s microchip to reflect that he had been stolen, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Tucker was turned over to members of the Mountainside Rescue Squad During a training session, police said. “Corporal James Urban took the animal to a local veterinary hospital to confirm if the dog was Tucker as he suspected,” police said. “Tucker was reunited with his family that same afternoon.” Detectives are still investigating this matter and anyone with additional information is urged to call 908-232-8100, police said.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Prosecutor Reports Stolen School Bus, Nutley Police Advise Caution

NUTLEY, NJ - The Essex County Prosecutors Office reports that a school bus was stolen from Livingston NJ on Wednesday Jan. 18. Nutley Police advise residents to use caution before boarding school busses.  Det. Anthony Montanari reported that,"There is no specific threat however anytime an incident like this occurs there is cause for concern." The Nutley Police Department is advising the community to "be aware, observant and cautious of anything suspicious. If your child uses a bus for transport ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings."    According to Montanari, the Nutley Police Department will increase patrols near and around school buildings and boarding locations. Police are working closely with the Nutley Public School District regarding this matter.   As is always the case, if you see something, say something, contact Nutley police if you have any questions or concerns 973-284-4940
NUTLEY, NJ
Rock 104.1

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
