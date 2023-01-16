East Brunswick: Second Elderly Pedestrian Killed in an Auto Accident

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - An auto accident occurred today on Ryders Lane, causing the death of an East Brunswick Senior Citizen. It is the second fatality involving an elderly pedestrian in the past seven days in the township. On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane.

At approximately 6:32 this morning, East Brunswick Police Officers responded to the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, according to a report issued by the EBPD. (Cedar Village Boulevard intersects with Ryder's Lane at the light near Fresco's and Taco Bell.)

Moos S. Song, a 70-year-old man from East Brunswick, was critically injured and pronounced deceased. On January 9, an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Michael McGlynn of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.



