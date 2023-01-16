Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Related
therealdeal.com
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 23, 1929: County Judge Fred Close signed an order to allow Dominick Rovielo of Oak Street to attend his wife’s funeral if he was manacled to a deputy sheriff. Rovielo was in County Jail awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree robbery.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Adds Deputy City Manager Title to Development Commissioner Job
NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle City Manager Kathleen Gill has promoted Commissioner of Development Adam Salgado to Deputy City Manager. For now, Salgado will retain his Development Commissioner title. “Over the past few years, I have relied heavily on Adam’s support and guidance and I am confident he...
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Public Schools Adult Education Program Assists Ukrainian Refugees Assimilate to the US
As the wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country continues to break upon our shores, one local program is doing its part to help them assimilate to life here in the City of Yonkers. Pathways to Success, the Adult Education Program of the Yonkers Public Schools, has...
pix11.com
2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. 2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. Giant glowing lantern lights up Garment District. The Garment District...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Yonkers Breaks Ground on Trevor Park Reno.
YONKERS – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano along with the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation last Wednesday broke ground on the first of three phases of renovations planned for Trevor Park, located on Ravine Avenue. Renovations for the 25-acre park include the installation of new basketball courts, new...
Vehicle Struck By Train In North White Plains Causes Metro-North Delays
Metro-North service in Westchester County was delayed after a vehicle was struck by a train at a railway crossing. The incident happened on Wednesday night, Jan. 18 around 8 p.m. in North White Plains at the Virginia Road rail crossing, according to the Valhalla Ambulance Corps. The accident impacted the...
yonkerstimes.com
Beware of New Car Tap Accident Scam
A Yonkers senior reported to the Yonkers Police Department the following disturbing scam:. In a parking lot, the car of an older senior was slightly hit from behind, more like a hard tap. He got out to investigate the damage and a fellow near his stopped car knocked him down to the ground. The assailant then reached into his car and grabbed the purse of that driver’s wife, knocked him down again, and ran off. The car that had tapped his bumper immediately drove off.
Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.
Police: Juveniles damaged 16 vehicles in Westchester County
ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Three juveniles are facing charges for allegedly damaging over a dozen vehicles in central Westchester County.State police say they accessed the Sprain Brook Parkway from Payne Street in Elmsford on Tuesday night and threw rocks at the vehicles.Sixteen vehicles were damaged. Some had body damage, others had broken windshields and at least one had a flat tire.The juveniles are charged with felony reckless endangerment.
2 Hospitalized After Fast-Moving Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Yonkers: Developing
Authorities are warning commuters to stay away from an area in Westchester County because of an active apartment fire. The fast-moving blaze erupted on Thursday evening, Jan. 19 in Yonkers at an apartment building on Mulberry Street, according to an announcement by Yonkers Police from around 5:20 p.m. Because of...
Iona University set to officially open new Bronxville campus today
University officials are calling this an historic day for Iona University, as students will be shuttled over from the New Rochelle campus to begin classes for the first time.
2 injured, dozens displaced following Yonkers apartment building fire
The massive fire was on the roof of the building, located along Mulberry Street.
Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway
Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
Nassau County officials to raise money Santos promised to veteran when his dog was dying
Although the veteran's dog has since passed away, Nassau County officials will donate the amount of money that Santos originally promised to an animal charity.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Irvington Democrat hopes to make history by filling vacant Westchester Board of Legislators seat
David Imamura would become the first Asian-American to serve on the Westchester County Board of Legislators if he wins next month's special election to replace MaryJane Shimsky.
Comments / 2