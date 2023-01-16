(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The list of schools switching to a four day week continues to grow, and the Buchanan County R-IV School District is looking to do the same. "We started looking into this about five years ago. Primarily we're having difficulties like a lot of school districts across the state and keeping our staff supplied," Superintendent Travis Dittemore said. "We're hoping this is something that will keep our current staff here and help us hire better staff and more staff in the future."

