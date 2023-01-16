Read full article on original website
Work continues on NCMC campus
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Progress continues to be made at the North Central Missouri College in Savannah. The new campus is designed to help provide easy, centralized and affordable access to higher education, especially in underserved areas in the northwest corner of Missouri. NCMC will offer more than 35 degrees and certifications.
Plattsburg BOE votes, approves move to 8-man football
(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The Plattsburg Tigers football team will play 8-man football for the next three years. During Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting, the Plattsburg voted and approved of the move to 8-man football. Plattsburg head coach Brandon Boswell said the reason for the move is due to low male...
Amber alert issued for child taken by force in Kansas City
UPDATE: The child has been located safe. (KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 5-month-old Malani Avery from Kansas City. The highway patrol says Malani is a black female and was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and had a pink blanket.
Northwest WBB fall just short against #5 UCM
The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team dropped a last second nail-biter to the No. 5 Central Missouri Jennies, 68-67. Northwest drops to 9-8 overall and 4-7 in MIAA play. The Bearcats got off to an impressive 8-0 start while forcing five early turnovers on the defensive end. It wasn't...
Southwest Airlines to offer nonstop service from Kansas City to Long Beach
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) For the first time ever, Southwest Airlines will offer a non-stop service between Kansas City International Airport and Long Beach Airport in Long Beach, California. According to staff with KCI, with the addition of LGB, Southwest will have 62 daily departures from MCI and 26 non-stop destinations...
C2 #2 Bishop LeBlond survives battle against Blue Jays Wednesday night
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The second-ranked team in Class 2, Bishop LeBlond, outlasted the West Platte Blue Jays Wednesday night in a non-conference bout. The Golden Eagles picked up an eight-point win, 37-29. LeBlond senior Tatum Studer went for 19 points in the victory. The Golden Eagles improve to 13-0 and...
Northwest scores 52-points in the 2nd half to win its 10th straight home win
MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Bearcats Athletics. A pair of 20-point scoring nights from Wes Dreamer and Diego Bernard propelled the Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team to a 73-52 win over the visiting Central Missouri Mules at Bearcat Arena. Northwest won its 10th straight home game and moved to...
Buchanan County R-IV School District hosts public forum for 4-day school week
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The list of schools switching to a four day week continues to grow, and the Buchanan County R-IV School District is looking to do the same. "We started looking into this about five years ago. Primarily we're having difficulties like a lot of school districts across the state and keeping our staff supplied," Superintendent Travis Dittemore said. "We're hoping this is something that will keep our current staff here and help us hire better staff and more staff in the future."
