FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash delays traffic on west I-275 in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Anderson Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left is blocked along westbound Interstate 275 at U.S. 52 due to a crash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News...
WLWT 5
Pavement work prompts lane closures on I-71 in Clinton County
BOWERSVILLE, Ohio — Pavement work will prompt lane closures along the interstate in Clinton County on Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, north and southbound Interstate 71 will be reduced to one lane from the State Route 72 interchange to the U.S. 68 interchange. Closures will begin...
WLWT 5
Fallen tree blocks lanes on south I-75 in Lockland
An officer is on scene of a fallen tree blocking lanes along the interstate in Lockland, Thursday afternoon. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show a fallen tree blocking the right two lanes along southbound Interstate 75 at Wyoming Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon...
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on I-75 in Camp Washington due to a crash
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. All lanes have been cleared after an earlier crash on I-75 in Camp Washington. Crews are blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
WLWT 5
5-month closure begins on Elk Creek Road for major bridge replacement
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced the start of a five-month construction project that requires a road closure in Madison Township. According to officials, Elk Creek Road will close just south of West Alexandria Road and just north of State Route 122 beginning Monday, Jan. 23.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported at Five Mile Road and Nimitzview Drive in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Downed wires reported at Five Mile Road and Nimitzview Drive in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Colerain Township for reports of wires down on Springdale Road
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Colerain Township for reports of wires down on Springdale Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Utility wire fire reported on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Utility wire fire reported on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Avondale mom faces homelessness for second time amid landlord changes
Eviction filings for the latest two-week period tracked in Cincinnati by the Eviction Lab hit the second-highest number since 2020.
25-year-old man struck and killed on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township
The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Ohio 129 between Cincinnati-Dayton and Princeton-Glendale roads.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Fox 19
19 For a Cure: Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department on West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good Samaritan Hospital has served the Cincinnati community for over 160 years and was the first to bring a full-service free-standing emergency department to West Side communities back in 2010. In this 19 For a Cure segment, we take a look inside the ER. See a spelling...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of wires down on North Dick Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of wires down on North Dick Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Country View Drive in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Country View Drive in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
OSHP: 18-year-old dead after crash on US-68 near I-71 in Clinton County
At least one person is dead after a crash in Clinton County early Thursday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
