Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crash delays traffic on west I-275 in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Anderson Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left is blocked along westbound Interstate 275 at U.S. 52 due to a crash.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Pavement work prompts lane closures on I-71 in Clinton County

BOWERSVILLE, Ohio — Pavement work will prompt lane closures along the interstate in Clinton County on Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, north and southbound Interstate 71 will be reduced to one lane from the State Route 72 interchange to the U.S. 68 interchange.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Fallen tree blocks lanes on south I-75 in Lockland

An officer is on scene of a fallen tree blocking lanes along the interstate in Lockland, Thursday afternoon. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show a fallen tree blocking the right two lanes along southbound Interstate 75 at Wyoming Avenue.
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on I-75 in Camp Washington due to a crash

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. All lanes have been cleared after an earlier crash on I-75 in Camp Washington. Crews are blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Wednesday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

5-month closure begins on Elk Creek Road for major bridge replacement

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced the start of a five-month construction project that requires a road closure in Madison Township. According to officials, Elk Creek Road will close just south of West Alexandria Road and just north of State Route 122 beginning Monday, Jan. 23.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Turfway Road in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon.
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Utility wire fire reported on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Utility wire fire reported on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton.
TRENTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, OH

