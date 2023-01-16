Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
NHL
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers close out trip with matchup in Montreal
The Florida Panthers will look to continue their push to get back into a playoff spot when they close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. "It's going to be a grind, that wild-card race," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice...
NHL
Sharks Celebrate Lunar New Year
The Sharks rang in the Lunar New Year early with a win on Wednesday night at SAP Center!. While Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22, the Sharks celebrated at home a little prematurely before their long road trip. This was the first year the Sharks celebrated Lunar New...
NHL
'LOVE PLAYING AGAINST HIM'
A decade ago, MacKenzie Weegar and Nathan MacKinnon shared in the glory, together, with the Halifax Mooseheads. MacKinnon then repeated the championship magic at the game's top level last year. Weegar was watching - because, often, there's no greater motivation than seeing another indulge in your childhood dream before you...
NHL
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
Habs GM will address the media at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will take questions from the media on Wednesday for the team's annual mid-season review. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and fans can tune in live on Twitter or on...
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Avalanche (24-17-3) at Kraken (27-14-4) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol dished out plenty of praise for his squad after Thursday's resilient 4-3 overtime win, which boosted Seattle into first place in the Pacific Division. The Kraken lead in points (58, tied with Vegas but SEA has one game in hand) and points percentage (.644). The team's plus-23 goal differential this season leads the division and ranks eighth in the NHL. Plus, 45 games into the season, the Kraken have already matched their win total (27) from the inaugural season.
NHL
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023
With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Lightning
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Lightning this season: Jan. 18 (5-4 L @ TBL) and Jan. 18 (home). The Canucks are 20-16-2-2 against Tampa Bay, including a 20-16-2-2 record at home. Vancouver is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games against Tampa Bay. Among active...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
NHL
Tarasenko could return early next week for Blues
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Vladimir Tarasenko could return to the St. Louis Blues lineup as soon as Tuesday. The forward will miss his 10th straight game when St. Louis hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW) because of a right hand injury, but playing against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday is an option.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 19
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Panthers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 56 -...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: MIN @ CAR - 2:13 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referees' call on the ice that the contact between Martin Necas and Marc-Andre Fleury did not constitute goaltender interference. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. All-Star Game. 2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled. Draisaitl, Pastrnak, Panarin among group...
NHL
Pacioretty placed on injured reserve by Hurricanes with torn Achilles
Forward missed 1st 38 games this season recovering from same injury. Max Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday because of a torn Achilles. The forward left in the final minute of a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. He grabbed his right...
NHL
Devils fan Katz reaches new heights, 'draws' logo with flight path
Pilot wanted to do something special when his hometown team came to his current one. If they need a plot for the next "Top Gun" movie, the New Jersey Devils may be ready to write a spec script. The mission, of course, would have to involve taking a very specific...
