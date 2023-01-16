ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE RAW REPORT: A BIG RETURN, A LOT ANNOUNCED FOR RAW IS XXX, ELIMINATION MATCH, AND MORE

Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. The Usos and Solo Sikoa make their way to the ring. Jey says that the Bloodline is in your city. Jimmy says you see what the ones are doing each week. We run Smackdown and Raw every single week. He says before Solo puts a beating on Ali tonight, they need to address what happened on Friday.
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

We are LIVE for AEW Dynamite! 6 big matches, including the TNT & All Atlantic Championships are on tap for tonight. Taz, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on the call tonight from Fresno. AEW All Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. Sonjay Dutt is not out as interference will...
AEW-BRISCOE NOTES

As you might imagine, it was a rough day for a lot of the talents and staff working the AEW taping last night as to a person, everyone loved Jay Briscoe and many of them had relationships with Jay and the Briscoe family dating back to the early 2000s. Everyone here at PWInsider.com sends our best to everyone who loved Jay.
AEW RAMPAGE LINEUP FOR THIS FRIDAY IS...

*Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page. *Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia. *Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack. *Jade Cargill & Leila Grey competing. *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear.
TOP MATCHES SET FOR UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING RETURN TO CALI

The United Wrestling Network announced the following:. The main event is set for United Wrestling Network's 2/7 taping at the Irvine Improv. Danny Limelight made history in December in Irvine when he defeated Jordan Clearwater for the UWN World Title. Limelight retained the title in a match with Eddie Kingston in Mesa, AZ that went to a no contest when Clearwater and Invictus Khash interfered. Limelight will defend the Title on 2/7 against NJPW standout Wild Rhino Clark Connors. The two have faced each other in UWN and NJPW in the past. Both have victories over one another.
IRVINE, CA
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. This week's BTI will be headlined by The Design vs. Yuya Umera & Delirious. *Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey - Pit Fight. *Mickie James' first appearance as the new Knockouts Champion. *Mickie James & Kazarian & Jordynne Grace vs. Bully Ray...
AEW DYNAMITE BLOG

It is Wednesday and it’s time for AEW Dynamite, coming from the Save Mart Center in Fresno CA. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz. The show starts with a graphic for the passing of Jay Briscoe. Orange Cassidy (AEW All Atlantic Champion) vs Jay Lethal. Lethal’s...
FRESNO, CA
IMPACT WRESTLING TOUTS THEIR RETURN TO CANADA FOR REBELLION 2023

IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Toronto For The First Time Since 2019. REBELLION Pay-Per-View Will Air Live Around The World From The Rebel Entertainment Complex on Sunday, April 16. All Championships Will Be Defended In Toronto. For the first time in 4 years, IMPACT Wrestling presents live pro wrestling action in...
AEW DARK PREVIEW

*ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher & The Blade. *Kiera Hogan vs. Danika Della Rouge. *Action Andretti vs. Ari Daivari. *Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson. *Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jaiden. *Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers. *Sammy Guevara...
WWE ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON ROYAL RUMBLE STORE, SIGNINGS

The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Did Orange Cassidy Retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship vs Jay Lethal | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Did Top Flight Score the Biggest Win of Their AEW Career? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Darby Allin or Kushida, Who Walked Away With the TNT Title? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Does Bryan Danielson Continue Winning...
CARY SILKIN & MORE PAY TRIUBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE

More wrestling personalities took to Twitter to pay tribute to Jay Briscoe this evening:.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT MONDAY'S WWE RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY

The updated lineup for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *The Bloodline will hold an "Acknowledgement Ceremony." *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UPDATED SMACKDOWN LINEUP, HBK & MORE ON WWE'S THE BUMP AND MORE

Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin will be guests on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday at 1 PM Eastern. For those of you heading to Royal Rumble weekend, the night before will be the latest installment of The Undertaker's One Man Show. Set for this week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on...
DETROIT, MI
THE WRESTLING WORLD PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE

With the tragic news of Jay Briscoe's passing this evening, a great number of those in the pro wrestling world paid tribute to the ROH Hall of Famer:.

