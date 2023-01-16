The United Wrestling Network announced the following:. The main event is set for United Wrestling Network's 2/7 taping at the Irvine Improv. Danny Limelight made history in December in Irvine when he defeated Jordan Clearwater for the UWN World Title. Limelight retained the title in a match with Eddie Kingston in Mesa, AZ that went to a no contest when Clearwater and Invictus Khash interfered. Limelight will defend the Title on 2/7 against NJPW standout Wild Rhino Clark Connors. The two have faced each other in UWN and NJPW in the past. Both have victories over one another.

IRVINE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO