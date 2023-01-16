Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: A BIG RETURN, A LOT ANNOUNCED FOR RAW IS XXX, ELIMINATION MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. The Usos and Solo Sikoa make their way to the ring. Jey says that the Bloodline is in your city. Jimmy says you see what the ones are doing each week. We run Smackdown and Raw every single week. He says before Solo puts a beating on Ali tonight, they need to address what happened on Friday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
We are LIVE for AEW Dynamite! 6 big matches, including the TNT & All Atlantic Championships are on tap for tonight. Taz, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on the call tonight from Fresno. AEW All Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. Sonjay Dutt is not out as interference will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW-BRISCOE NOTES
As you might imagine, it was a rough day for a lot of the talents and staff working the AEW taping last night as to a person, everyone loved Jay Briscoe and many of them had relationships with Jay and the Briscoe family dating back to the early 2000s. Everyone here at PWInsider.com sends our best to everyone who loved Jay.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE LINEUP FOR THIS FRIDAY IS...
*Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page. *Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia. *Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack. *Jade Cargill & Leila Grey competing. *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: MORE MATCHES FOR VENGEANCE DAY, JAVIER IS ELIAS, TYLER BATE RETURNS TO THE RING, TENSION IN TOXIC ATTRACTION, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We start off with a look back at last week's show. Match Number One: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams versus Axiom and Apollo Crews. Axiom and Trick start things off and Axiom escapes a waist lock. Axiom with a wrist lock and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES SET FOR UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING RETURN TO CALI
The United Wrestling Network announced the following:. The main event is set for United Wrestling Network's 2/7 taping at the Irvine Improv. Danny Limelight made history in December in Irvine when he defeated Jordan Clearwater for the UWN World Title. Limelight retained the title in a match with Eddie Kingston in Mesa, AZ that went to a no contest when Clearwater and Invictus Khash interfered. Limelight will defend the Title on 2/7 against NJPW standout Wild Rhino Clark Connors. The two have faced each other in UWN and NJPW in the past. Both have victories over one another.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. This week's BTI will be headlined by The Design vs. Yuya Umera & Delirious. *Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey - Pit Fight. *Mickie James' first appearance as the new Knockouts Champion. *Mickie James & Kazarian & Jordynne Grace vs. Bully Ray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday and it’s time for AEW Dynamite, coming from the Save Mart Center in Fresno CA. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz. The show starts with a graphic for the passing of Jay Briscoe. Orange Cassidy (AEW All Atlantic Champion) vs Jay Lethal. Lethal’s...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TOUTS THEIR RETURN TO CANADA FOR REBELLION 2023
IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Toronto For The First Time Since 2019. REBELLION Pay-Per-View Will Air Live Around The World From The Rebel Entertainment Complex on Sunday, April 16. All Championships Will Be Defended In Toronto. For the first time in 4 years, IMPACT Wrestling presents live pro wrestling action in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher & The Blade. *Kiera Hogan vs. Danika Della Rouge. *Action Andretti vs. Ari Daivari. *Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson. *Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jaiden. *Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers. *Sammy Guevara...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON ROYAL RUMBLE STORE, SIGNINGS
The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WOULD BE THE BIGGEST SURPRISE IN THE ROYAL RUMBLE, JAY BRISCOE, ECW CONTRACTS, CHRISTIAN CAGE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. I've been thinking about Royal Rumble surprises and who the biggest one could be. Do you think Ric Flair could be in it? What would be your pick?. I don't think WWE would ever medically clear Ric Flair to do...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Did Orange Cassidy Retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship vs Jay Lethal | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Did Top Flight Score the Biggest Win of Their AEW Career? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Darby Allin or Kushida, Who Walked Away With the TNT Title? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Does Bryan Danielson Continue Winning...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CARY SILKIN & MORE PAY TRIUBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE
More wrestling personalities took to Twitter to pay tribute to Jay Briscoe this evening:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT RETURNING TO ORLANDO FRIDAY, HARD TO KILL DARK MATCH NOW STREAMING AND MORE
Impact Wrestling will return to the Orlando, Florida area with two TV tapings this Friday 1/20 and Saturday 1/21 at Osceola Heritage Park. if anyone is attending the tapings, we are seeking live reports. There are tickets available at this link. Gail Kim and Steve Maclin will be joining us...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT MONDAY'S WWE RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY
The updated lineup for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *The Bloodline will hold an "Acknowledgement Ceremony." *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KEVIN NASH COMMENTS ON RECENT WELLNESS CHECK
Kevin Nash commented on reports that local police in Florida and their wellness check on him - as well as his comment on his recent podcast:
Pro Wrestling Insider
EXCLUSIVE: FRANKIE KAZARIAN ON LEAVING AEW, SIGNING WITH IMPACT, BETTING ON HIMSELF AND MORE
Yesterday, PWInsider.com sat down with Frankie Kazarian to discuss his decision to leave AEW and sign a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Here are some excerpts from the conversation:. Mike Johnson: I reported on Friday that the word that was going around was that coming out of the match with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED SMACKDOWN LINEUP, HBK & MORE ON WWE'S THE BUMP AND MORE
Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin will be guests on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday at 1 PM Eastern. For those of you heading to Royal Rumble weekend, the night before will be the latest installment of The Undertaker's One Man Show. Set for this week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE WRESTLING WORLD PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE
With the tragic news of Jay Briscoe's passing this evening, a great number of those in the pro wrestling world paid tribute to the ROH Hall of Famer:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0