SPOILER ON ANOTHER WWE HALL OF FAMER SET FOR RAW 30
WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be at this Monday's Raw 30, PWInsider.com has confirmed. We are told she is scheduled to be filming material for A&E next week.
NO YOUNG ROCK THIS FRIDAY, WHAT IS SET WHEN SERIES RETURNS IN FEBRUARY
There will be no episode of Young Rock this Friday 1/27 due to NBC figure skating coverage. On Friday 2/3, the series will return with the following plot:. "Pat Patterson finds love in Boston, Andre the Giant meets his destiny in Paris and Peter Maivia teaches Sean Connery how to fight in Dwayne's tales of their younger years."
SANTINO IN IMPACT, BRISCOES IN 2300 ARENA HOF, MLW'S NEW TV DEAL, RITA MARIE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Any chance The Briscoes go into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame?. I think it's way too soon to discuss such things, but let's be honest, they would have been in there one day either way, so I am sure at some point it will happen. They'd been working in that venue since December 2001 for CZW, ROH, House of Hardcore, etc. Right now, however, I think all the attention and energy should be directed towards Jay's children.
SPOILERS: FORMER NXT STAR AND MORE AT IMPACT TAPING
Steph De Lander (the former Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) debuted at tonight's Impact Wrestling taping in Florida as a heel. There was also an angle where former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions The Hex, Marti Belle & Allysin Kay returned at the behest of Jim Mitchell.
FORMER WWE STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, BRISCOE TRIBUTES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S EPISODE AND MORE
Former WWE star Zach Gowen and his family were visiting at tonight's Smackdown taping. Gowen last wrestled for WWE back in 2004. He still competes independently and works as a motivational speaker. Liv Morgan defeated Xia Li in a dark match prior to the live Smackdown broadcast. Kevin Owens and...
WWE NOMINATED IN TIKTOK AWARDS AND MORE NOTES
WWE Universe in Latin America, now is the time to make your voice heard. WWE Español, the official Spanish-language TikTok channel of WWE, is nominated in this year's TikTok Awards in the "Crack de Cracks" category, also known as "Best of the Best." The first phase of voting is...
CASSANDRO BIOPIC DEBUTS AT SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL
The new biopic Cassandro debuted tonight at the Sundance Film Festival, and will have several more screenings during the coming week. Variety has an interview with director Roger Ross Williams talking about how he got Gael Garcia Bernal to sing on to the project and more.
REELZ RELEASES MLW TRAILER, MORE MLW NOTES INCLUDING DEBUTING TALENT
Reelz released their first official trailer for MLW:. As I noted this morning, this was seen as a big moment by the promotion and going forward, the REELZ series will be their primary home. This was described to PWInsider.com as being the end of their search for a TV partner. We are told REELZ is very on board with promoting the series and we'll start seeing that on the network this week. There are those working for the network who have seen their previous wrestling-related content do good numbers who are fans and very happy to have MLW added to their channel.
FORMER NEW JAPAN STAR OFFICIALLY DEBUTS: 1/20 WWE NXT IN FT. PIERCE, FLORIDA RESULTS
WWE returned to Fort Pierce tonight with the latest NXT show here:. *Tiffany Stratton defreated Wendy Choo. *Axiom pinned Oro Mensah, but was attacked by Karl Fredericks. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter pinned former BELLATOR fighter Lola Vice, who was managed by Elektra Lopez. *The Schism...
BECKY LYNCH TAPING KELLY CLARKSON SHOW TODAY, WILL AIR NEXT WEEK
Becky Lynch is taping an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show today in Los Angeles, CA. The episode will air on 1/27 to promote the Royal Rumble.
AEW FILMING ROH BRISCOE TRIBUTE SHOW TONIGHT
AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced that the companies will film a special ROH Jay Briscoe broadcast tonight in Fresno, CA. PWInsider.com is told they will be taping several matches after they tape Rampage. I would expect the tribute broadcast will also feature classic Briscoes footage.
SHAWN SPEARS, CASSIE LEE WELCOME FIRST SON
Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee announced they welcomed their first son earlier this week:
IMPACT TO PAY TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE TONIGHT, FORMER IMPACT EXEC SEEN WITH ANTHEM BIGWIGS, WHAT WILL HEADLINE TONIGHT AND MORE
Impact Wrestling will pay tribute to Jay Briscoe on tonight's episode of Impact on AXS. In an interesting note, former Impact Wrestling Chief Strategy Officer Eric Sherman was seen dining in Los Angeles this week with Len Asper, Ed Nordholm and Anthony Cicione, the top three executives at Anthem Sports and Entertainment, which is Impact Wrestling's parent company.
PRINCE NANA TALKS, THE RENEGADE TWINS, JARRETT'S LUCKY HORSESHOES, NEW AEW ACTION FIGURES AND MORE
Prince Nana is on The latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. Nana discusses The Embassy's win at Final Battle capturing the ROH Six Man Championship, how he was contemplating his future in professional wrestling and his impromptu return. He discusses migrating from Ghana, writing WWE to find wrestling training, and the role The Unpredictable Johnny Rodz and Jim Kettner had in his development as a professional wrestler. Nana talks about The Embassy's origins in Ring of Honor, alumni, he might want to bring back into the group, stories about the crown jewel Jimmy Rave, how he felt on ROH shutting down, possible new members of The Embassy, the joy of a shrimp cocktail, his WWE tryout and more.
