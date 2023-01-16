Reelz released their first official trailer for MLW:. As I noted this morning, this was seen as a big moment by the promotion and going forward, the REELZ series will be their primary home. This was described to PWInsider.com as being the end of their search for a TV partner. We are told REELZ is very on board with promoting the series and we'll start seeing that on the network this week. There are those working for the network who have seen their previous wrestling-related content do good numbers who are fans and very happy to have MLW added to their channel.

1 DAY AGO