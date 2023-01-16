Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT HONORS JAY BRISCOE AT TONIGHT'S TAPING, WHAT IS SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW AND MORE
Impact Wrestling opened up tonight's TV taping in Florida with a ten bell salute for Jay Briscoe. We are told the taping was sold out to the point they had standing room only spots. Tomorrow, Impact will be taping the following:. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SETH VS. AUSTIN HEADLINES IN ERIE & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE's lone live event this weekend for the main roster will be tonight in Erie, PA with Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women's Championship, Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL, Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett), Braun Strowman, Imperium, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The Judgement Day advertised locally.
Pro Wrestling Insider
REELZ RELEASES MLW TRAILER, MORE MLW NOTES INCLUDING DEBUTING TALENT
Reelz released their first official trailer for MLW:. As I noted this morning, this was seen as a big moment by the promotion and going forward, the REELZ series will be their primary home. This was described to PWInsider.com as being the end of their search for a TV partner. We are told REELZ is very on board with promoting the series and we'll start seeing that on the network this week. There are those working for the network who have seen their previous wrestling-related content do good numbers who are fans and very happy to have MLW added to their channel.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. This week's BTI will be headlined by The Design vs. Yuya Umera & Delirious. *Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey - Pit Fight. *Mickie James' first appearance as the new Knockouts Champion. *Mickie James & Kazarian & Jordynne Grace vs. Bully Ray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
POTENTIAL SPOILERS: BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN ARE...
Kevin Owens, Bo Dallas (who is Uncle Howdy) and The Street Profits are all backstage at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE LEGENDS ANNOUNCED FOR RAW 30
WWE announced appearances by Triple H, Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Ted DiBiase, Irwin R. Shyster, The Godfather and Diamond Dallas Page for this Monday's Raw 30 in Philadelphia, PA. Previously announced are Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Sean Waltman, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle and Road Dogg.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE ON WHAT IS PLANNED FOR JAY BRISCOE CELEBRATION OF LIFE BROADCAST, ADAM PEARCE REMEMBERS BRISCOE AND MORE
WWE’s Adam Pearce Remembers The Life And Legacy Of Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe | TMZ Sports. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT TO PAY TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE TONIGHT, FORMER IMPACT EXEC SEEN WITH ANTHEM BIGWIGS, WHAT WILL HEADLINE TONIGHT AND MORE
Impact Wrestling will pay tribute to Jay Briscoe on tonight's episode of Impact on AXS. In an interesting note, former Impact Wrestling Chief Strategy Officer Eric Sherman was seen dining in Los Angeles this week with Len Asper, Ed Nordholm and Anthony Cicione, the top three executives at Anthem Sports and Entertainment, which is Impact Wrestling's parent company.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW-BRISCOE NOTES
As you might imagine, it was a rough day for a lot of the talents and staff working the AEW taping last night as to a person, everyone loved Jay Briscoe and many of them had relationships with Jay and the Briscoe family dating back to the early 2000s. Everyone here at PWInsider.com sends our best to everyone who loved Jay.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILERS: FORMER NXT STAR AND MORE AT IMPACT TAPING
Steph De Lander (the former Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) debuted at tonight's Impact Wrestling taping in Florida as a heel. There was also an angle where former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions The Hex, Marti Belle & Allysin Kay returned at the behest of Jim Mitchell. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin: WWE's The Bump, Jan. 18, 2023. The Brawling Brutes will be on next week's episode. Charles Robinson on being Lil Naitch, getting hurt by Macho Man & more! | FULL EP | Out of Character. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OKADA VS. WHITE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLE KINGDOM WEEK TWO REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week Four of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada. Lots of damn good wrestling here as they told a long, methodical story with White being the aggressive, cruel heel champion and Okada trying to fight the good fight. Okada finally had enough of White's sh** and kept absorbing the chops and firing back. He went for the Rainmaker but White blocked it. Okada locked on a Cobra Clutch and Jay's mouth was foaming but he made it to the ropes to break and went to the floor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TOUTS THEIR RETURN TO CANADA FOR REBELLION 2023
IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Toronto For The First Time Since 2019. REBELLION Pay-Per-View Will Air Live Around The World From The Rebel Entertainment Complex on Sunday, April 16. All Championships Will Be Defended In Toronto. For the first time in 4 years, IMPACT Wrestling presents live pro wrestling action in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SANTINO IN IMPACT, BRISCOES IN 2300 ARENA HOF, MLW'S NEW TV DEAL, RITA MARIE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Any chance The Briscoes go into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame?. I think it's way too soon to discuss such things, but let's be honest, they would have been in there one day either way, so I am sure at some point it will happen. They'd been working in that venue since December 2001 for CZW, ROH, House of Hardcore, etc. Right now, however, I think all the attention and energy should be directed towards Jay's children.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING REBELLION PPV TICKETS ON SALE TODAY, ORLANDO TV TAPING TONIGHT, MUTA AND MORE
Tickets for the 4/16 Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV in Toronto officially go on sale this morning at 10 AM EST. The promotion's 4/17 TV taping in Toronto will also go on sale. The first match confirmed for the 2/24 Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 PPV is Mickie James defending the Knockouts title vs. Masha Slamovich in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, BRISCOE TRIBUTES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S EPISODE AND MORE
Former WWE star Zach Gowen and his family were visiting at tonight's Smackdown taping. Gowen last wrestled for WWE back in 2004. He still competes independently and works as a motivational speaker. Liv Morgan defeated Xia Li in a dark match prior to the live Smackdown broadcast. Kevin Owens and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR THIS WEDNESDAY
The updated lineup for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Lexington, Kentucky at the Rupp Arena:. *Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks. *Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy with Stokely Hathaway. *AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Zoey says it is great to be back on Main Event to continue her winning ways. She knows that Dana wants to redeem herself from their last match but it will end the same way. Match Number One: Zoey Stark versus Dana...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANOTHER BIG WWE HALL OF FAMER ADDED TO RAW 30
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been added to this Monday's Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA. It will be Hogan's first appearance for the company since Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa, Florida. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
