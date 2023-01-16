Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over Virginia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark netted a season-high 20 points to become Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with win No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech the 78-68 loss on Wednesday night. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the 'Hoos. UVA...
virginiasports.com
Clash at JPJ Leaves Cavaliers Smiling
CHARLOTTESVILLE — With time running out in the first half, University of Virginia junior Reece Beekman drove down the lane and soared for a thunderous dunk that brought at least two of the VIPs in the capacity crowd—Ty Jerome and Steph Curry—to their feet at John Paul Jones Arena.
virginiasports.com
UVA Baseball Announces Home Game Times, Promotional Schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With the college baseball season less than a month away, the first pitch times for all home games at Disharoon Park are now available on VirginiaSports.com. Virginia also unveiled its promotional schedule for the 2023 season. Single game tickets for February and March contests will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Five Observations From Virginia's High-Scoring Win Over Virginia Tech
Analyzing UVA's 78-68 victory over the Hokies in the Commonwealth Clash
NBC 29 News
UVA Baseball season off to strong start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
virginiasports.com
No. 10 Virginia Downs Hokies 78-68 in Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With the help of five double-digit scorers, No. 10 Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) earned its fourth consecutive ACC win in a 78-68 decision over Virginia Tech (11-7, 1-6 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday night (Jan. 18). Virginia’s entire starting lineup in Kihei Clark (20...
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Earn Four VaSID Awards, Place Eleven on All-State Teams
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team took home four major awards while eleven Cavaliers were named all-state selections by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) as announced by the organization Wednesday (Jan. 18). Andreas Ueland was named Defensive Player of the Year while Leo Afonso was...
virginiasports.com
Boggs, Bressler Named To Extra Inning Softball Preseason Lists
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of Virginia softball players were recognized by Extra Inning Softball with selection to preseason player lists as the organization releases it’s overall player and position rankings this week. Right-handed pitcher and graduate transfer Jenny Bressler was tabbed as the No. 98 overall player...
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 17
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 17.
virginiasports.com
UVA Trio Receive Invites to Augusta National Women’s Amateur
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Current Virginia women’s golfers Amanda Sambach (Pinehurst, N.C.) and Jennifer Cleary (Wilmington, Del.) will be joined by former Cavalier Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. This year’s tournament takes place March 29 through April 1. All three players met the standard of being among the United States’ top-30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2022 to qualify for the field.
The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU
By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission. A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
cbs19news
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Charlottesville this week. It has been visiting cities all over the United States since 1936. It's 24 hot dogs tall, 60 hot dogs long and 18 hot dogs wide. The inside is just as impressive as the outside with...
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
Augusta Free Press
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
cbs19news
ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
NBC 29 News
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of a Charlottesville man who has been missing for more than six months is asking the community for help. John Milton Harris III was last seen on July 1, 2022. Harris is 60-years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say that...
Comments / 0