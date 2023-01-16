Kofi Kingston is on this week's WWE After The Bell podcast. Kofi discusses working on charity efforts with his mother for CLICK For Quality Education to help the kids of Ghana. Kingston discusses being the first African-born WWE Champion, New Day bond as the trio, the decision to work on NXT, being synonymous with the Royal Rumble and The Usos breaking their tag team record. Also, Corey Graves gives his thoughts on the passing of Jay Briscoe. He and Kevin Patrick talk about the early days of Monday Night Raw, what's to come on Raw is XXX, Royal Rumble predictions, how the Elimination Chamber could change the course of WrestleMania, and more.

18 HOURS AGO