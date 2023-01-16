Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Pro Wrestling Insider
POTENTIAL SPOILERS: BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN ARE...
Kevin Owens, Bo Dallas (who is Uncle Howdy) and The Street Profits are all backstage at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRE-SALE CODES FOR WWE'S RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, RHOSE ISLAND
WWE is holding a pre-sale for their Sunday 3/12 return to New York City's Madison Square Garden via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale code is ROAD2WM. WWE is also holding a pre-sale for their Monday 3/13 Raw in Providence, Rhode Island via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale is WWEPRO.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILERS: FORMER NXT STAR AND MORE AT IMPACT TAPING
Steph De Lander (the former Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) debuted at tonight's Impact Wrestling taping in Florida as a heel. There was also an angle where former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions The Hex, Marti Belle & Allysin Kay returned at the behest of Jim Mitchell.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: A TOURNAMENT, MORE PEOPLE ENTER THE ROYAL RUMBLE, RAW XXX IS COMING, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We take a look at what happened last week with Kevin Owens and The Bloodline. We see vehicles arriving at the building and The Bloodline emerge and Sami is in a good mood. Jimmy and Jey reciprocate but Roman, Paul, and Solo do not.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Detroit, Michigan at Little Ceasar's Arena:. *Contract Signing: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Top Contender's Tournament Round One: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page. *Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia. *Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack. *Jade Cargill & Leila Grey competing. *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE LINEUP FOR THIS FRIDAY IS...
*Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page. *Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia. *Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack. *Jade Cargill & Leila Grey competing. *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM FRESNO, CA
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Fresno, CA:. Ian Riccaboni, Paul Wight and Matt Menard are commentating. *Skye Blue defeated Zoe Dubois. *The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny defeated Beef Candy. *Rush and Preston Vance defeated Papelito Blanco & Papelito Negro. *Emi Sakura defeated Brooke Havok. *Dark Order
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM FRESNO
Ethan Page vs. Jungle Boy opens the broadcast. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy at ringside with Stokely Hathaway. Hook came out. Jungle Boy went for a Code Red but Page grabbed Hardy's hair outside to save himself. Hardy shoved him off and Jungle Boy hit the move and scored the pin. An angry Page said this is not how things were supposed to go and Hardy owes him. He challenged Hook and Jungle Boy to face him and Matt Hardy on Dynamite.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE 2K23, KOFI KINGSTON TALKS AND MORE WWE NOTES
Kofi Kingston is on this week's WWE After The Bell podcast. Kofi discusses working on charity efforts with his mother for CLICK For Quality Education to help the kids of Ghana. Kingston discusses being the first African-born WWE Champion, New Day bond as the trio, the decision to work on NXT, being synonymous with the Royal Rumble and The Usos breaking their tag team record. Also, Corey Graves gives his thoughts on the passing of Jay Briscoe. He and Kevin Patrick talk about the early days of Monday Night Raw, what's to come on Raw is XXX, Royal Rumble predictions, how the Elimination Chamber could change the course of WrestleMania, and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock:. *Nikkita Lyons vs. Jakara Jackson. *Damon Kemp vs. Tank Ledger. *Joe Gacy (with The Dyad and Ava Raine) vs. Odyssey Jones.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ON SALE TODAY, FIRST TALENTS ANNOUNCED
WWE's return to Madison Square Garden for a "Road to Wrestlemania" live event on Sunday 3/12 officially goes on sale today via Ticketmaster.com. Locally advertised for the event are Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens, GUNTHER, Braun Strowman and The Street Profits.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER ON ANOTHER WWE HALL OF FAMER SET FOR RAW 30
WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be at this Monday's Raw 30, PWInsider.com has confirmed. We are told she is scheduled to be filming material for A&E next week.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE LEGENDS ANNOUNCED FOR RAW 30
WWE announced appearances by Triple H, Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Ted DiBiase, Irwin R. Shyster, The Godfather and Diamond Dallas Page for this Monday's Raw 30 in Philadelphia, PA. Previously announced are Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Sean Waltman, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle and Road Dogg.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Did Orange Cassidy Retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship vs Jay Lethal | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Did Top Flight Score the Biggest Win of Their AEW Career? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Darby Allin or Kushida, Who Walked Away With the TNT Title? | AEW Dynamite, 1/18/23. Does Bryan Danielson Continue Winning
Pro Wrestling Insider
SANTINO IN IMPACT, BRISCOES IN 2300 ARENA HOF, MLW'S NEW TV DEAL, RITA MARIE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Any chance The Briscoes go into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame?. I think it's way too soon to discuss such things, but let's be honest, they would have been in there one day either way, so I am sure at some point it will happen. They'd been working in that venue since December 2001 for CZW, ROH, House of Hardcore, etc. Right now, however, I think all the attention and energy should be directed towards Jay's children.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE LINEUP
Following Friday Night Smackdown, the updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING REBELLION PPV TICKETS ON SALE TODAY, ORLANDO TV TAPING TONIGHT, MUTA AND MORE
Tickets for the 4/16 Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV in Toronto officially go on sale this morning at 10 AM EST. The promotion's 4/17 TV taping in Toronto will also go on sale. The first match confirmed for the 2/24 Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 PPV is Mickie James defending the Knockouts title vs. Masha Slamovich in Las Vegas.
