kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (1/18): Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas all winners
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa State (12-4, 4-2): Iowa State took a 69-64 win over Oklahoma State (13-5, 3-3) in Big 12 Conference play. Emily Ryan had 14 points and seven assists, and Morgan Kane posted 11 points and eight boards for the Cyclones. Ashley Joens added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Nyamer Diew put in 12 points off the bench.
kmaland.com
Melcher-Dallas girls locked in during best stretch of the season
(Melcher-Dallas) -- The Melcher-Dallas girls basketball team is in the midst of their best stretch of the season. Despite a loss on Tuesday, the Saints (7-7) have won seven of their last 10 following an 0-4 start. “We’re on a good little run here,” Coach Kelsey Goff said. “That’s always...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
doniphanherald.com
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Where the most snow will fall in Iowa; Winter Storm Warning issued
IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially […]
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
One Person Hurt in Madison County Crash
(Madison County) One person suffered injuries in a three-vehicle chain reaction accident in Madison County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Monday on G68 Truro Road. Authorities identified the injured person as 16-year-old Tyler J. Heitink of Truro, Iowa. According to the report, a...
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
KCCI.com
'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
kmaland.com
Pork Congress looks at trends, new technology
Trends and technology will be discussed and displayed at the Iowa Pork Congress Jan. 25-26 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. This will be the 50th edition of the winter showcase. “We’re looking forward to a great show,” says Pat McGonegle, CEO of the Iowa Pork Producers Association....
Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
Radio Iowa
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
