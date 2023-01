(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa, Drake and Kansas City were winners in Thursday's regional women's college basketball slate. Omaha (9-10, 4-4): The Mavericks fell to South Dakota State (15-5, 8-0), 68-61. Elena Pilakouta and Kennedi Grant had 17 points apiece while Weeping Water alum Grace Cave had seven points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

