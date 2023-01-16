Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested after allegedly banging on doors and windows of wrong house while intoxicated
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alan Steven Molina, 28, was arrested early this morning and charged with criminal mischief and violation of probation after police were called to a home where he was allegedly beating on the doors and windows. When a Gainesville Police Department officer arrived at the residence in...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man with screwdriver
A 34-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after a man claimed that she stabbed him in the head and neck with a screwdriver. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the MCSO Southwest District Office located at 9048 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the male victim who advised that Dominique Detrice English had attacked him inside a moving vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for hitting a woman after getting off an RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Richardson, 63, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery (repeat offender), possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a college, trafficking in phenethylamines, carrying a concealed weapon during a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon after allegedly pushing a woman after they had gotten off an RTS bus.
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman jailed after breaking into Ocala business, stealing pickup truck
A 45-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she broke into a local business and stole a pickup truck. On Thursday, MCSO deputies responded to Ron’s Towing located at 7450 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to a commercial burglary that had occurred overnight. Upon arrival, the deputies observed that the chain link gate appeared to have been run over and the glass front door of the business was shattered, according to the MCSO report.
WCJB
Trenton man arrested on several felony charges, includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Trenton man is behind bars in Gilchrist County on multiple charges. Last Friday, Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence near Southwest 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant/landlord issue. After an extensive investigation, deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Jr. for several...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after K-9 finds him hiding in air conditioning vent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Xavier Devante Davis, 31, was arrested today (his birthday) when a K-9 team found him hiding in an air conditioning vent after deputies instructed him to surrender. Davis was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery, interfering with the custody of a minor, and robbery by...
alachuachronicle.com
UF student charged with felony battery and giving false ID to officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alexander Enrique Perez, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery and providing a false ID to officers after allegedly punching someone in a bar and giving an officer his brother’s ID. A witness reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that on Friday,...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
Citrus County Chronicle
DCSO arrests two men accused of kidnapping, murdering Demiah Appling
The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two men accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling. According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, arrest warrants were received by the sheriff’s office for the arrest of Waymore Gerhardt and Keith Anderson on Jan. 12. Anderson was arrested this same day by the sheriff’s office.
alachuachronicle.com
“Transient” arrested for kidnapping woman from bar and raping her in his van
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Andrew Myers, 36, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with kidnapping and sexual battery after allegedly taking a woman from a bar against her will, imprisoning her in his van, stripping her naked, and raping her. His listed address is in Huntsville, AL, but the arresting officer wrote that he is believed to be a “transient” who is living in his van.
alachuachronicle.com
Update 2: GPD investigating fatal accident on NW 53rd Ave
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – An elderly woman and her dog were hit by a car and killed this evening in the 1200 block of NW 53rd Avenue. Interviews with the driver and eyewitnesses revealed that the woman and her dog were attempting to cross the road at 7:39 p.m. when they were struck by a minivan traveling westbound on NW 53rd Avenue. The driver was evaluated by Alachua County Fire Rescue but was not injured.
alachuachronicle.com
19-year-old on probation arrested for shooting in the air, then pulling firearm on GPD officer while resisting arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David J. Bell, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of attempted aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest. The incident reportedly began when Bell and his girlfriend...
Independent Florida Alligator
Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide
A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
alachuachronicle.com
Five 13-year-old students charged after fight near Oak View Middle School
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Five 13-year-olds have been charged with misdemeanor battery following a fight after school on Wednesday. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Oak View Middle School’s School Resource Deputy (SRD) received word of a potential fight involving multiple students and followed a large group at about 4 p.m. as they went to a nearby business. He encouraged one of the subjects to go home, and as the student turned toward home, the SRD returned to the school to get his patrol car so he could continue to follow the group.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of punching, choking woman after argument turns physical
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman charged with pawning stolen jewelry, laptop computer
A 24-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of pawning a stolen laptop computer and jewelry. On Monday, January 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 3800 block of NE 28th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft of an HP laptop computer ($300 value), according to the MCSO report.
alachuachronicle.com
5-year-old killed in Alachua while crossing the road
ALACHUA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy was killed this morning in Alachua when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road. At about 7:05 a.m., a 911 call was received about a child that had been hit by a pickup truck in the 15400 block of Hipp Way, near Criswell Park in Alachua.
