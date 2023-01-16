ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man with screwdriver

A 34-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after a man claimed that she stabbed him in the head and neck with a screwdriver. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the MCSO Southwest District Office located at 9048 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the male victim who advised that Dominique Detrice English had attacked him inside a moving vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for hitting a woman after getting off an RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Richardson, 63, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery (repeat offender), possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a college, trafficking in phenethylamines, carrying a concealed weapon during a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon after allegedly pushing a woman after they had gotten off an RTS bus.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Homeless woman jailed after breaking into Ocala business, stealing pickup truck

A 45-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she broke into a local business and stole a pickup truck. On Thursday, MCSO deputies responded to Ron’s Towing located at 7450 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to a commercial burglary that had occurred overnight. Upon arrival, the deputies observed that the chain link gate appeared to have been run over and the glass front door of the business was shattered, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

UF student charged with felony battery and giving false ID to officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alexander Enrique Perez, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery and providing a false ID to officers after allegedly punching someone in a bar and giving an officer his brother’s ID. A witness reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that on Friday,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
MICANOPY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

DCSO arrests two men accused of kidnapping, murdering Demiah Appling

The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two men accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling. According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, arrest warrants were received by the sheriff’s office for the arrest of Waymore Gerhardt and Keith Anderson on Jan. 12. Anderson was arrested this same day by the sheriff’s office.
alachuachronicle.com

“Transient” arrested for kidnapping woman from bar and raping her in his van

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Andrew Myers, 36, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with kidnapping and sexual battery after allegedly taking a woman from a bar against her will, imprisoning her in his van, stripping her naked, and raping her. His listed address is in Huntsville, AL, but the arresting officer wrote that he is believed to be a “transient” who is living in his van.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Update 2: GPD investigating fatal accident on NW 53rd Ave

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – An elderly woman and her dog were hit by a car and killed this evening in the 1200 block of NW 53rd Avenue. Interviews with the driver and eyewitnesses revealed that the woman and her dog were attempting to cross the road at 7:39 p.m. when they were struck by a minivan traveling westbound on NW 53rd Avenue. The driver was evaluated by Alachua County Fire Rescue but was not injured.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

19-year-old on probation arrested for shooting in the air, then pulling firearm on GPD officer while resisting arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David J. Bell, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of attempted aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest. The incident reportedly began when Bell and his girlfriend...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
MICANOPY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Five 13-year-old students charged after fight near Oak View Middle School

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Five 13-year-olds have been charged with misdemeanor battery following a fight after school on Wednesday. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Oak View Middle School’s School Resource Deputy (SRD) received word of a potential fight involving multiple students and followed a large group at about 4 p.m. as they went to a nearby business. He encouraged one of the subjects to go home, and as the student turned toward home, the SRD returned to the school to get his patrol car so he could continue to follow the group.
NEWBERRY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of punching, choking woman after argument turns physical

A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman charged with pawning stolen jewelry, laptop computer

A 24-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of pawning a stolen laptop computer and jewelry. On Monday, January 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 3800 block of NE 28th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft of an HP laptop computer ($300 value), according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

5-year-old killed in Alachua while crossing the road

ALACHUA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy was killed this morning in Alachua when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road. At about 7:05 a.m., a 911 call was received about a child that had been hit by a pickup truck in the 15400 block of Hipp Way, near Criswell Park in Alachua.
ALACHUA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy