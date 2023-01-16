Read full article on original website
Work continues on NCMC campus
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Progress continues to be made at the North Central Missouri College in Savannah. The new campus is designed to help provide easy, centralized and affordable access to higher education, especially in underserved areas in the northwest corner of Missouri. NCMC will offer more than 35 degrees and certifications.
Northwest WBB fall just short against #5 UCM
The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team dropped a last second nail-biter to the No. 5 Central Missouri Jennies, 68-67. Northwest drops to 9-8 overall and 4-7 in MIAA play. The Bearcats got off to an impressive 8-0 start while forcing five early turnovers on the defensive end. It wasn't...
Phillips selected to Special Olympics USA team, heads to World Games Berlin 2023 this summer
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Special Olympics Missouri athlete and Savannah, Mo. native Charlie Phillips has been selected to represent Special Olympics Missouri and Special Olympics USA at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. “I want to thank all the people who helped me get here,” Phillips said. Before he was...
Northwest scores 52-points in the 2nd half to win its 10th straight home win
MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Bearcats Athletics. A pair of 20-point scoring nights from Wes Dreamer and Diego Bernard propelled the Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team to a 73-52 win over the visiting Central Missouri Mules at Bearcat Arena. Northwest won its 10th straight home game and moved to...
