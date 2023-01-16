ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearmont, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

Work continues on NCMC campus

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Progress continues to be made at the North Central Missouri College in Savannah. The new campus is designed to help provide easy, centralized and affordable access to higher education, especially in underserved areas in the northwest corner of Missouri. NCMC will offer more than 35 degrees and certifications.
SAVANNAH, MO
kq2.com

Northwest WBB fall just short against #5 UCM

The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team dropped a last second nail-biter to the No. 5 Central Missouri Jennies, 68-67. Northwest drops to 9-8 overall and 4-7 in MIAA play. The Bearcats got off to an impressive 8-0 start while forcing five early turnovers on the defensive end. It wasn't...
WARRENSBURG, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy