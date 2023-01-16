Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?
The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
After Dallas Zoo leopard escape, cut found in monkey habitat
DALLAS (AP) — Police investigating after a clouded leopard escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo say a cutting tool was used to intentionally make an opening in the fence of the small cat’s habitat, and a similar cut was found at a habitat for small monkeys. Dallas...
cw39.com
Did you win? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it wasn’t the prize of over $1 billion, a secondary prize was won from the January 13 Mega Millions drawing in Texas, getting the winning started early for the Dallas Cowboys as they took down Tom Brady for the first time ever in the wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
californiaexaminer.net
Dallas Police Have Charged A 14-year-old Girl For Killing An 11-year-old Boy
According to the Dallas police, a girl, age 14, was charged with murder on Monday following the fatal shooting of a child, age 11, who was wounded by a stray bullet. The incident resulted in the youngster’s death. On Sunday afternoon about 2:00 p.m., officers were summoned to an...
Man locked up in Dallas nearly two years after a Pleasant Grove murder
A man is now behind bars in Dallas, accused in a 2021 murder in Pleasant Grove. The victim was found dead inside a car parked in a residential neighborhood near Buckner and Bruton.
AOL Corp
These pet vaccines are free from SPCA of Texas when you get rabies shot for your dog, cat
With the purchase of every rabies vaccine, the SPCA of Texas will offer a free combination vaccine to combat several deadly diseases that affect our furry friends. Throughout January, the SPCA will offer free DHPPV and FVRCP vaccines to help prevent illnesses and keep pets healthy. The combination vaccine and the rabies vaccine are usually $27 together, but through Jan. 31 will be only $12.
$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist
This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
'Protect your babies': Family of 11-year-old boy fatally shot in Dallas calls for peace
DALLAS — The shooting death of an 11-year-old boy at an apartment complex in Dallas remains under investigation. Police arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection to the deadly shooting that happened in Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments on Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the victim, De’Evan McFall, was a bystander.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police
A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
