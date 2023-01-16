Read full article on original website
KTUL
Second arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of former Millwood football standout
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a former Millwood football star on January 1. Destiny Adams, 21, was arrested on a complaint of accessory after the fact. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Tuesday.
KTUL
Arrest made in Del City High School basketball game shooting
DEL CITY (KOKH) — On Wednesday, Del City investigators obtained information that led to the arrest of an 18-year-old male in Oklahoma City in relation to Tuesday's shooting at a Del City High School basketball game. The suspect is being transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center and will...
KTUL
Home Alone actor Devin Ratray headed to trial in Oklahoma for assault, strangulation case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A domestic assault and strangulation case involving Home Alone actor Devin Ratray is headed to trial in Oklahoma County. A pre-trial conference will be held on April 12 at 9 a.m. A trial date has not yet been set. The case stems back to an...
KTUL
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders headed to Ole Miss
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is headed to Ole Miss, according to a report from ESPN. Sanders entered the transfer portal last month and has one year of eligibility left. Sanders threw for 9,553 yards during his Oklahoma State career along with 67 passing...
