Kingfisher County, OK

Arrest made in Del City High School basketball game shooting

DEL CITY (KOKH) — On Wednesday, Del City investigators obtained information that led to the arrest of an 18-year-old male in Oklahoma City in relation to Tuesday's shooting at a Del City High School basketball game. The suspect is being transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center and will...
DEL CITY, OK
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders headed to Ole Miss

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is headed to Ole Miss, according to a report from ESPN. Sanders entered the transfer portal last month and has one year of eligibility left. Sanders threw for 9,553 yards during his Oklahoma State career along with 67 passing...
STILLWATER, OK

