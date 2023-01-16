Read full article on original website
A Week Before Evaluation, Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso Announces His Retirement
Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso is retiring February 28, according to an email sent to Council and the mayor on Thursday and obtained by D Magazine. The City Council had punted on his annual evaluation since its initial date in August, which was rescheduled for January 11. Instead, the Council went into executive session, then returned and voted to defer until January 25. Typically, Council discusses personnel matters in private before a public vote that reflects what was decided during closed session. That can include anything from a raise to a disciplinary plan.
Three board of trustees spots up for election in both Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Carroll ISD
The Carroll ISD board of trustees has three positions up for election this spring. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Carroll ISD will each have three spots on the board of trustees that expire this spring and will be up for election. Residents could begin filing to run for those...
Candidate filings for Keller ISD, Northwest ISD board positions open until Feb. 17
Keller ISD and Northwest ISD have multiple school board positions on the ballot in May. (Community Impact file photo) Qualified residents of Keller ISD and Northwest ISD who wish to run for school board positions have the opportunity to file their applications, which started on Jan. 18. The deadline to file for a candidate application is Feb. 17.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes
Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
Recapture funding among Lewisville ISD’s priorities for legislative session
Recapture funding will be one of Lewisville ISD’s priority items during Texas’ 88th legislative session. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees discussed priority items for Texas’ 88th legislative session during its Jan. 9 meeting. Recapture funding will be a priority for district officials this...
Candidate filings for city councils open in Keller, Fort Worth, Trophy Club, Westlake, Roanoke
Candidate filings for area city council positions opened Jan. 18. (Community Impact file photo) The journey for residents who want to flex their community service muscles by serving on their respective city councils started Jan. 18. On May 6, voters will cast their ballots for various city council positions. Candidates...
Candidate filing period to open Jan. 18 for Lewisville and Argyle ISDs
Positions for both Lewisville and Argyle ISDs are open for candidate filings starting Jan. 18 through Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Citizens interested in running for a spot on Lewisville ISD or Argyle ISD’s boards of trustees can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. Places 6 and 7 will...
Garland names new City Manager
The Garland City Council has approved promoting one of the Assistant City Managers to the city’s top job. Judson Rex will take over as City Manager when outgoing City Manager Emeritus Bryan Bradford retires on May 1st.
Heyday Announces Expansion to Southlake in Early 2023
One-stop skincare shop will join bustling Southlake Town Square in January
Dallas city attorney announces retirement plans
DALLAS — The Dallas city attorney is planning to retire next month, according to an email sent to city officials. Chris Caso announced his plans to retire Feb. 28 "to spend more time with my family and to pursue other interests," his email said. "I have greatly enjoyed my...
Plano ISD partners with TONI&GUY to offer cosmetology program
Plano ISD is the first school district nationwide to do a collaboration with TONI&GUY. (Courtesy Plano ISD) Plano ISD students interested in cosmetology are getting a unique opportunity. During its Jan. 10 meeting, Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy, making the school...
Permit approved for proposed Garages of America project in east Frisco
The specific-use permit applies to a proposed Garages of America project located at the northwest corner of Frisco Street and Research Road. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A proposed Garages of America project is now permitted to develop a three-story self-storage facility at 40 feet tall instead of being limited to two stories.
Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson
Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
Q&A: Get to know Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank
Julie Butner is the CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Photo by Hannah Johnson) Julie Butner joined the Tarrant Area Food Bank in January 2020. As a Texas Christian University student, she discovered the food bank when volunteering as part of a dietetic internship. The Tarrant Area Food Bank was founded in 1982 and now serves 13 counties, including Bosque, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise.
Portillo’s Finally Opens In Texas
In 2021, it was reported that a Portillo’s would open “in a town near Frisco,” and that town ended up being The Colony. On Jan. 18, the first Portillo’s in Texas held its grand opening. “Everyone from The Colony and Grandscape has been great to work...
Shopping guide: 18 new retailers in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
There are many places to shop in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock) Here is a list of retailers that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. The Little Gym and Snapology. 5801 Long Prairie Road,...
13 Dallas City Council members are up for re-election in first council election using new district maps
Out of the 15 seats on the City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Out of the 15 seats on the Dallas City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit.
ForwardDallas updates land use plan to allow for dynamic future growth
Mockingbird Station features a number of uses, including retail and multifamily housing. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) District 9 Dallas City Council Member Paula Blackmon describes a city as a “dynamic organism”—something that needs to change and evolve to keep from stagnating and “decaying from the inside out.” And now, residents have the chance to shape what the city of Dallas’ growth will look like in the coming years.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington ISD Event to Kick Off a Year of Kindness
Something good will happen in the Arlington ISD on Tuesday, and the hope is that impact of it will be felt for the entire year. The district along with The Kindness Campaign will host A Year of Kindness Kickoff. According to an email sent to NBC5, "free and open to...
keranews.org
One Denton council member recently was recalled — and now another one faces a recall petition
Five Denton residents began circulating a petition to recall Davis in early January, just a few months after Denton residents voted in the November election to recall then-Council Member Alison Maguire. If the petition gets 254 signatures, Davis could face a recall vote in May. The petition alleges that Davis...
