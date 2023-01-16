ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

A Week Before Evaluation, Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso Announces His Retirement

Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso is retiring February 28, according to an email sent to Council and the mayor on Thursday and obtained by D Magazine. The City Council had punted on his annual evaluation since its initial date in August, which was rescheduled for January 11. Instead, the Council went into executive session, then returned and voted to defer until January 25. Typically, Council discusses personnel matters in private before a public vote that reflects what was decided during closed session. That can include anything from a raise to a disciplinary plan.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes

Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Garland names new City Manager

The Garland City Council has approved promoting one of the Assistant City Managers to the city’s top job. Judson Rex will take over as City Manager when outgoing City Manager Emeritus Bryan Bradford retires on May 1st.
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

Dallas city attorney announces retirement plans

DALLAS — The Dallas city attorney is planning to retire next month, according to an email sent to city officials. Chris Caso announced his plans to retire Feb. 28 "to spend more time with my family and to pursue other interests," his email said. "I have greatly enjoyed my...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson

Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Q&A: Get to know Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank

Julie Butner is the CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Photo by Hannah Johnson) Julie Butner joined the Tarrant Area Food Bank in January 2020. As a Texas Christian University student, she discovered the food bank when volunteering as part of a dietetic internship. The Tarrant Area Food Bank was founded in 1982 and now serves 13 counties, including Bosque, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Portillo’s Finally Opens In Texas

In 2021, it was reported that a Portillo’s would open “in a town near Frisco,” and that town ended up being The Colony. On Jan. 18, the first Portillo’s in Texas held its grand opening. “Everyone from The Colony and Grandscape has been great to work...
THE COLONY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

13 Dallas City Council members are up for re-election in first council election using new district maps

Out of the 15 seats on the City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Out of the 15 seats on the Dallas City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ForwardDallas updates land use plan to allow for dynamic future growth

Mockingbird Station features a number of uses, including retail and multifamily housing. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) District 9 Dallas City Council Member Paula Blackmon describes a city as a “dynamic organism”—something that needs to change and evolve to keep from stagnating and “decaying from the inside out.” And now, residents have the chance to shape what the city of Dallas’ growth will look like in the coming years.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington ISD Event to Kick Off a Year of Kindness

Something good will happen in the Arlington ISD on Tuesday, and the hope is that impact of it will be felt for the entire year. The district along with The Kindness Campaign will host A Year of Kindness Kickoff. According to an email sent to NBC5, "free and open to...
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy