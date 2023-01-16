Read full article on original website
Discussion occurs about Geary County fairgrounds property
Geary County Commission Chairman Keith Ascher provided an update Tuesday on a recent roundtable discussion about the fairground property and the entities involved. "There's a lot of confusion about who owns what, who is in charge of what, who oversees what. " There were breakout sessions for each group and...
Geary County Conservation District prepares for annual event
Geary County Conservation District will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the 4-H/Senior Center. The Board of Supervisors will give their annual report and elect two Supervisors for a 3 year term. The meal is sponsored by local banks and is free to the public.
Geary County 4-H provides information updates
4-H Club Day in Geary County will be held Feb. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City. Pre-entry forms and event descriptions are available online at http://www.geary.k-state.edu/4-h/. They are also in the December 4-H newsletter. Entry forms are due to the Extension Office by Jan. 26 at 5...
United Way puts out a call for volunteers
United Way of Junction City / Geary county is seeking volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program and the Allocation process. In the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program you can pick your own hours and training will be provided. Greeters and tax preparers will be needed. Allocation volunteers help...
USD 475 Geary County, Fort Riley earn Army Community Partnership Award
FORT RILEY - On January 10th, 2023, the US Army named Fort Riley, one of seven installations, as a 2022 Army Community Partnership Award winner. USD 475 Geary County and Fort Riley were recognized for the partnership between the installation and school district for a first Design-build Capital Improvement, Repair and Maintenance Intergovernmental Support Agreement(IGSA).
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 18
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Damian Godoy Aguirre, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/17. Ramone Dodson, Failure to...
Geary County Fish & Game Association will collect used Christmas trees
This is the last week for depositing your Christmas trees for recycling at the corner of 14th & Jackson streets in Junction City. On Saturday at 9 a.m. Geary County Fish and Game Association members will be loading them up and moving them to Milford Lake for building wildlife habitat. Be sure to remove all decorations and stands before adding to the pile of trees.
RCPD: Inmate spit on Riley County corrections officer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Riley County Correctional Facility. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for battery on LEO in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 19, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. A...
Blue Jays Advance in the Tournament of Champions
Dodge City, KS - The Junction City Blue Jays defeated the Shawnee Mission South Raiders, 50 to 35, in the first round of the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City. The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Michael Boganowski with 16 and Larkin Turner with 15 points in the win. Junction City improves to 8-3, while SM South falls to 4-4. Junction City will play Hutchinson in the winner's bracket semi-final game at 2:30 p.m. Friday. (Broadcast 2:30 p.m. on 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK).
Junction City Blue Jays Fall to Hutchinson in Tournament of Champions
Hutchinson began to break open a tight game mid-second quarter and went on to defeat the Junction City Blue Jays, 56 to 29, in the winner's bracket semi-final round of the Tournament of Champions. Larkin Turner led the blue jays with 8 points and Sheldon Butler-Lawson had 6 points in the loss. Junction City will play for 3rd place at 3pm Saturday afternoon.
Law enforcement in north-central Kan. issues fentanyl warning
CLOUD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in north-central Kansas have recently fielded several calls about illicit Fentanyl in Cloud County, according to a statement from Concordia Chief of Police and Cloud County Sheriff. At this time law enforcement authorities believe it is circulating illegally within communities in Cloud County. "We...
By the Numbers Exhibit Now Open!
Abilene, Kan.-A new temporary exhibit is now open at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in the Special Exhibits Gallery. By the Numbers showcases paintings from the Eisenhower Library's own collection. Paint by number kits became increasingly popular in the 1950s. They were so popular that Eisenhower’s scheduling secretary handed...
KHP IDs Manhattan man injured in pedestrian accident
MANHATTAN —A man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kara Catherine Ray, 47, Manhattan, was westbound in the 1600 block Claflin Road just west of Mid-Kansas Drive. The car struck a pedestrian...
Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
Woman arrested for setting a fire at a Manhattan home
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a house fire in Manhattan have made an arrest. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside the victim's home.
JCHS wrestlers will compete on Senior Night
Junction City will host Olathe South in a dual on Senior Night for Blue Jay and Lady Jay wrestling on Thursday. Competition begins at 6 p.m.
RCPD: Manhattan house fire was intentionally set
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside...
Manhattan business lost $100,000 in theft by deception
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
RCPD: Man fired handgun during alleged home-invasion
MANHATTAN - According to the Riley County Police Department, a Manhattan man has been arrested in connection with shots fired overnight in Manhattan. RCPD officers responded to the 2500 block of Brook Lane in Manhattan around 3:15 am on Friday, January 20th. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 26-year-old woman...
