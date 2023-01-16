Read full article on original website
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington girls claim win at Danville
Cardington was able to pick up another KMAC win on Wednesday when the Lady Pirates traveled to Danville and came away with a 48-47 win. After trailing 14-12 after the first quarter, Cardington rallied to take a 25-20 lead into the break. It was 38-35 after three quarters. While Danville took a 13-11 advantage in the fourth, they would not be able to overcome the league-leading Pirates.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland bowlers take on Mount Vernon
Both Highland bowling teams were topped by host Mount Vernon on Wednesday. The girls fell by a 1730-1572 score. Elyssa Reigles finished with the overall high game of 218 and overall high series of 398. In the boys’ match, Mount Vernon won by a 1915-1830 margin. Trevor Stewart finished with...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Northmor picks up Tuesday win over East Knox
Northmor opened their week by dispatching visiting East Knox by a 73-33 margin on Tuesday. The Golden Knights jumped out to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter, which they expanded to a 46-22 count by the half and a 67-28 margin through three periods of play. Grant Bentley connected...
WFMJ.com
13 area players named to Ohio Coaches Association all star game
Thirteen area football players and one coach have been named to the North Roster of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association All Star game. The games are at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, April 29. The Divsion I-III is at 12 noon followed by the Division IV- VII game.
Pitt offers three-star 2023 running back out of Ohio
The Pitt coaching staff has offered a Class of 2023 running back just weeks before Signing Day. Edward Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back out of Ohio, announced that he was offered by Pitt on Thursday. Robinson, whose other FBS offers include Akron, Bowling Green, Ohio, Central Michigan, and Eastern Michigan, is a 247Sports three-star prospect.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Remembering names from the past
Many of you tell me you like to read names from the past. This week I will share some names published in the January 1963 edition of the school paper The Searchlight from 60 years ago. Speech students were going to Springfield: They were Wanda Fiant, Julie McAlister, Carolyn Heacock,...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington-Lincoln BOE hears full agenda
CARDINGTON- Members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education considered a fully packed agenda during their December 12 meeting. A highlight was the presentation by Julie Walcoff from Toole Design speaking on Safe Routes to School. She provided a draft plan coordinated with Superintendent Brian Petrie that displayed the potential investments in sidewalk infrastructure for students who walk to school.
Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act
Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four great restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 18, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $439 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $300 prize: 19 winners. $100 prize: 36 winners. $21 prize: 580 winners.
tourcounsel.com
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio
Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
ocj.com
Ohio frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War
The Northwest Indian War (~1785-1795), also known as Little Turtle’s War, was fought to establish European dominance and control of the Northwest Territory north of the Ohio River in what is now the state of Ohio. The Northwest Indian War played a significant role in the white settlement of the United States frontier and the displacement of the area’s indigenous tribal peoples. The lands of Ohio hosted the largest and most consequential battles of this often small-scale and tit-for-tat series of armed skirmishes that pitted confederated Native American tribes against white settlers and the United States military.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
myfox28columbus.com
State 'deeply disappointed with the very rocky start' of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You’re looking at a screen, so you’ve almost certainly seen the ads trying to entice you into betting on sports events. But even though such bets became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, many of those ads are illegal, state regulators say. Ohio’s...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
Farm and Dairy
Report hemlock woolly adelgids to ODNR
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids, insects that can threaten hemlock forests. HWA are tiny aphid-like insects...
WSAZ
Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with WSAZ to discuss his plans for southeast Ohio as he begins his second term in office. He is excited for many cities and towns as they approach phase two of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. In 2022, the program invested $500 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
