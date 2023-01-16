We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO