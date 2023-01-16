Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
FEMA assistance extended to additional counties following tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal assistance is being extended to additional counties recently affected by the tornado outbreak. According to Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott, FEMA assistance will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale. Those in Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties can...
WSFA
Relief teams helping those affected by Autauga County tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cleanup efforts continue in Autauga County where an EF3 tornado tore through the area, killing seven people and destroying hundreds of homes. Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief has had boots on the ground for over a week helping those in need. Mel Johnson is a...
selmasun.com
What to expect after you apply for FEMA assistance
If you live in Autauga or Dallas County and were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12, 2023, FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance. There...
apr.org
FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help
The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
WSFA
Autauga EMA urges storm victims to register with FEMA
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parts of the Old Kingston community in Autauga County are unrecognizable. Flora Brown grew up in the area and stressed that residents really need a helping hand. “I just really want everybody to please help out with donations,” Brown said. Those local dollars can...
WSFA
Recovery efforts continue in Coosa County a week after tornado
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County is one of the areas now able to receive aid from FEMA after tornadoes touched down across Alabama last week. The small community of Rehobeth in Equality suffered significant damage. Eight homes were destroyed, six were connected to one family. “The only houses...
elmoreautauganews.com
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
WSFA
FEMA, other leaders address tornado recovery in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks was in Selma Tuesday to survey damage left by last week’s severe weather. While there, Hooks, along with local, state and federal officials, spoke to the media. The news conference can be viewed in its entirety above.
WSFA
U.S. Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado tore through Autauga County, killing seven people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes. The tornado’s path was almost a mile wide, packing winds of up to 150 mph, and stayed on the ground for an hour and a half.
WSFA
State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
selmasun.com
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
Troy Messenger
Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
WLOS.com
Hearts with Hands sends shipment of disaster relief supplies to Alabama tornado victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hearts with Hands is reaching out to support tornado victims in Selma, Alabama, after twisters struck the town last week, destroying homes and businesses. A total of nine people died in the tornadoes across the Southeast. Hearts with Hands said Wednesday, Jan. 18 it is...
WSFA
Alabama’s unemployment rate up slightly in December
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment rate for the month of December rests at 2.8%, up slightly from November’s 2.7% but lower than December 2021′s rate of 3.1%. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, the rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in...
alreporter.com
Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together
Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
birminghamtimes.com
Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama
President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
Comments / 1