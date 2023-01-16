Trevor Lawrence couldn't stop throwing interceptions. Whether it was because of a bad read, a bad throw, great coverage, or a great catch by the defense, Lawrence threw four picks in the first half of his first playoff game. Coming off of a do-or-die game against Tennessee where Lawrence was bailed out by a Jaguars defensive touchdown, it looked like Jacksonville and its young quarterback were cooked. Then the stars aligned in the second half, and the Jaguars came back from 27-0 to pull off a 31-30 win versus the Chargers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO