Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
theScore
Titans hire 49ers' Carthon as general manager
The Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to be their general manager, the team announced Wednesday. "We are excited to add Ran to our organization as our new general manager," owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "He brings a variety of valuable experiences to our team as a former player and a successful personnel executive for multiple teams."
theScore
Ex-Oklahoma State QB Sanders transferring to Ole Miss
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is transferring to Ole Miss, he told ESPN's Chris Low. Sanders, who was a four-year starter for the Cowboys, choose the Rebels over Auburn. He accounted for 85 career touchdowns during his time with Oklahoma State. The 23-year-old amassed 9,553 passing yards, 67 touchdowns,...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
theScore
8 players who will swing the NFL divisional round
Eight teams remain in the NFL playoff bracket as the divisional round begins. The following players span every position group on the field and will help determine which squads advance this weekend. Jaguars at Chiefs. Travis Etienne, JAX running back: Trevor Lawrence's torrid finish to the wild-card win over the...
theScore
Vikings GM expects Cousins back, discussed contract with Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday he anticipates Kirk Cousins returning as the team's quarterback in 2023 and that he's had an "initial dialogue" with Justin Jefferson's agent on an extension. "It's our expectation that he'll be our quarterback," Adofo-Mensah said, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "I can't...
theScore
Which of the NFL's 2023 head coaching vacancies is most appealing?
The NFL's Black Monday was more of a light gray this year, with only two head coaches getting canned after the regular season's conclusion. When you add in the midseason firings, the number of vacancies sits at an abnormally low five. Which gig is most appealing? Below, we assess factors...
theScore
Fantasy: 2023 Offensive Free-Agent Index
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. This cheat sheet is intended to brief fantasy managers on the top skill position players available in free agency and where they'll be playing in 2023. Free agents are ranked based on their projected...
theScore
Giants-Eagles divisional round best bets: New York's tough turnaround
The betting market didn't like either the Giants or Vikings all season long, so it shouldn't have been a surprise that the team that regularly covered as an underdog beat the team whose metrics never added up to its 13-4 record. However, New York has its work cut out for itself in Philadelphia this week.
theScore
Jaguars-Chiefs divisional round best bets: Kansas City's early edge
Trevor Lawrence couldn't stop throwing interceptions. Whether it was because of a bad read, a bad throw, great coverage, or a great catch by the defense, Lawrence threw four picks in the first half of his first playoff game. Coming off of a do-or-die game against Tennessee where Lawrence was bailed out by a Jaguars defensive touchdown, it looked like Jacksonville and its young quarterback were cooked. Then the stars aligned in the second half, and the Jaguars came back from 27-0 to pull off a 31-30 win versus the Chargers.
theScore
Cowboys-49ers divisional round best bets: Turning defense into offense
Just over a year ago, the clock hit zero at the same moment Dak Prescott spiked the ball into the ground to bring an end to the Cowboys' season. The 49ers moved on to the divisional round and, eventually, the NFC title game. San Francisco changed quarterbacks and added an All-Pro-level tailback since then, but the biggest difference in this rematch is the change in setting.
theScore
Schultz: 12 players who deserved more notice from All-Pro selections
Last week, the NFL released its annual All-Pro teams, and the NFLPA issued its first all-star squad as voted by the players. There's only room for so many names but theScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz looks at some of the players who deserved recognition on one of the lists. Christian...
theScore
NFL divisional round-robin anytime touchdown parlay
We had quite a ride last week, as our makeshift round-robin parlay saw our first four touchdown scorers find the end zone - all in the first half. It all seemed so easy. Then, on Monday night, Tom Brady couldn't, or wouldn't, find Chris Godwin for a touchdown despite 13 targets and numerous forays near the goal line. Nevertheless, we were pleased with what was at least a 15-unit win, and we're back by popular demand for a reworked divisional round robin.
theScore
6 remaining MLB free agents and the teams they could help
After a record spending spree before the New Year, baseball's free-agent inventory is unusually depleted for this time of year. Still, there remains a number of useful players available to contenders and clubs looking to fill voids. We take a look at some of the most intriguing remaining free agents and where they best fit.
theScore
Report: Wizards' Hachimura involved in trade talks with multiple teams
The Washington Wizards have started trade discussions with multiple teams revolving around Rui Hachimura, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Josh Robbins. The former lottery pick is drawing interest from several Western Conference teams in need of scoring, add Charania and Robbins. Dealing Hachimura would relieve the club of...
