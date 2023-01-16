Two passengers killed in Mission Hills crash; driver arrested

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A car crashed into a parked vehicle in Mission Hills, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and the arrest of the motorist on suspicion of DUI, police said today.

The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.

According to the preliminary investigation, the car was northbound on Woodman Avenue when it crossed over to the southbound side and crashed into a parked vehicle, Lomeli said.

A man in his 20s who was riding in the rear seat died at the scene, and a woman in her 20s who was riding in the front seat died at a hospital, police said. Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police said. The motorist's name was not immediately released.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok