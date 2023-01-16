ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family freezes to death in field after mother suffers mental health crisis

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKWwT_0kGiY9jl00

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- A woman and two of her three children froze to death in a field over the weekend after the mother suffered a mental health crisis and refused to stay with relatives.

Their bodies were discovered Sunday morning in a field on Branch St., near Orchard Lake Rd and Bagley in Pontiac, not far from Crystal Lake.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Monica Kennedy of Pontiac was afflicted by delusions that someone was trying to kill her. Due to her illness, she believed everyone was involved in the conspiracy, including her family and police.

In a Monday afternoon update, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said that family members had attempted to get Kennedy help, but she refused and fled with her three children.

Local law enforcement confirmed that they had gotten calls about a woman and several young children wandering the area. They had been out of doors since at least Friday, January 13, and were not properly dressed for the harsh winter weather.

At some point between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the mother asked her kids to lie down in the field with her to sleep.

Sunday morning, the 10-year-old daughter woke up and walked to a neighbor's home. The neighbor then called 911.

Autopsies would later confirm that 35-year-old Monica and her three- and nine-year-old sons died of accidental hypothermia.

Sheriff Bouchard called the tragic deaths "accidental but preventable."

The daughter is said to be in stable condition.

