FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Gophers recruit Dennis Evans is ranked No. 11 in the country
Evans chose the Gophers in part due to Minnesota's winters allowing him to focus on basketball.
Onward State
Lady Lions Allow Late Surge To Minnesota In 75-67 Loss
Penn State women’s basketball (11-8, 2-6) lost to Minnesota (9-10, 2-6) Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center by a tight scoreline of 75-67. The game was the second time the Lady Lions had lost to the Golden Gophers, as they’re a few months removed from a double-overtime thriller on the road. The loss is Penn State’s third in a row after getting blown out the previous two games.
Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Jan. 11-18)
Photos: Edina boys hockey defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 17) SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 17-22) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make ...
This Minnesota Officer Should Have Been A Pro Hockey Player
This is could be the most satisfying police takedown video you'll see in a while. The video from MN Safety says a suspect allegedly rammed a Minneapolis police car and fled the scene. The traffic cam video below picks up the end of the action. You'll see the suspect's Jeep...
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
"Interesting and curious": Steve Gorman is new voice for mornings at KQRS
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A new year brings a new voice to mornings on classic rock station 92 KQRS.Steve Gorman came to a broadcast career later than most -- because he was busy touring with a rock band for decades. Gorman has led an interesting life."The original plan in college was to be a sportscaster. One phone call from a friend who said, 'I'm dropping out and starting a band, do you want to do it?' That's all it took, and I said 'sure let's go,'" said Gorman, who now hosts KQ Mornings.It wasn't long after the call to be the...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson names three key promotions
To support the company’s real estate growth strategy, Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson Realty & Development Company has promoted Kirsten Walstien to vice president of investment management at KA Realty, John Dreher to development manager at KA Development and Chris Olson to property manager at KA Realty. Kirsten Walstien, Vice President...
kymnradio.net
Hillmann meets National Superintendent of the Year Committee; Pursell will support legal marijuana for farmers; Council hears ‘No Mow May’ presentation
As a finalist for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year Award, Northfield Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matt Hillman was in. Northfield Schools Superintendent, Matt Hillmann, Tuesdays 7:20 [/caption]Washington, D.C. last week to meet with the leadership of the American Association of School Administrators. During his visit, he appeared on...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
165 Horses Exposed to EHM in Minnesota
An 8-year-old grade pony gelding in Dakota County, Minnesota, tested positive for EHM on January 13 after developing clinical signs, including ataxia and urinary incontinence, on January 10. The pony is now recovering, but 165 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 20-22)
The World Snow Sculpting Championship returns to Minnesota this weekend along with several other winter events to help you beat cabin fever!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. World Snow Sculpting Competition:. Downtown Stillwater. January 18 through January 23. Free admission. The second annual...
Minnesota lakes are struggling to stay frozen during January thaw
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are struggling to stay frozen. Heavy snow and rain have worsened ice conditions, forcing some event organizers to make adjustments.Ahead of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, T-Rex Rinks owner Taylor Rinta and his team are trying to help prepare Lake Nokomis for the event. It begins Jan. 19, but the lake ice is covered in water and slush."Just need some colder weather," Rinta said.They're pumping water off the lake in hopes it freezes."Everyone's doing what they can and hopefully it works out," he said.In Stillwater, the World Snow Sculpting Championship continues as planned. But warm weather...
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Minnetonka High School grad invents 'smart tampon' to detect cervical cancer
BALTIMORE — A Minnesota woman is making headlines for creating a new way to test for cervical cancer. The disease kills thousands of people every year, especially over the age of 65. January is cervical cancer awareness month. Minnesota Oncology GYN Dr. Lauren Bollinger says, "It's the fourth most...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
14 years after disappearing, Steak and Ale is set to return
Steak and Ale, the casual-dining trailblazer known for its Tudor-style decor and affordable steaks, is coming out of retirement. Later this year, the brand will get its first new location since 2008, when it filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and abruptly closed all 58 of its remaining restaurants. Kansas-based Endeavor Properties will open the new Steak and Ale in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville, part of a 15-unit area development agreement announced last week.
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
