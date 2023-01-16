ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

WCIA

Macon Co. health director resigns after 17 years

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After 17 years of service, Macon County’s health director is resigning. Brandi Binkley worked her way up to director in 2019. She said she’s enjoyed her time leading the department. She’s especially thankful for her staff that goes above and beyond their duties as health care workers. She said she’s proud […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
HILLSBORO, IL
WAND TV

Preliminary tests come back negative for narcotics at Graham Correctional

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Preliminary testing of suspicious substances at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. A possible substance exposure occurred Wednesday afternoon that led to correctional staff and inmates receiving Narcan. AFSCME reported that...
HILLSBORO, IL
WGN News

‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

1 year after ice rescue: Coles County family talks grief, recovery & gratitude

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One year after 11-year-old Ma’Liyah White was rescued from a frozen pond, her family is celebrating her extraordinary recovery. “Her lifeless body, honestly… just being there… you don’t know what’s going to happen,” White’s great-aunt Amanda Beals recalled. “You pray. We had the whole nation praying.” The Coles County family’s […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ems1.com

Prone positioning: Therapy or apathy?

If you don’t know that prone positioning can cause great bodily harm or death in some patients, you don’t belong in EMS — Any conscientious EMS provider who watched thepolice body cam video preceding the death of Earl L. Moore, Jr. in Springfield, Illinois, should be sickened by the attitude and apathy of the EMS providers involved. The patient died during transport and, judging from the lack of interest of the EMS providers in the bodycam video, I’m not sure they even realized it.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Champaign Fire Department uses new skills to rescue man stuck in elevator

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign Firefighters got to put their new elevator rescue skills to use when a man became stuck in an elevator on Thursday. According to the CFD Facebook page, firefighters were unable to reach the elevator car by opening the doors. A specialized piece of equipment was used to rescue the man in the old Church Street Square Building in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
HILLSBORO, IL
mahometdaily.com

Rent hikes at Candlewood part of national trend as investors purchase mobile home parks nationwide

No matter what income bracket an individual falls in, access to affordable housing is paramount. For the wealthy with disposable income, renting or purchasing a home can be fairly stress-free. But as the landscape of real estate changes nationwide to conglomerates owning homes, apartment buildings and even mobile home parks, housing options for the middle- and lower-income class Americans are becoming scarce and even unaffordable.
MAHOMET, IL
WAND TV

Decatur City Council approves demolition of Woodrow Wilson

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. According to a release from the council, the City...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
HILLSBORO, IL
WAND TV

EMS workers charged with murder plead not guilty

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two EMS workers recently charged with the wrongful death of Earl Moore Jr. pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were arrested for First Degree Murder on January 10. They appeared in court on Friday where the entered a plea of not guilty.

