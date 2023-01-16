Read full article on original website
Related
Macon Co. health director resigns after 17 years
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After 17 years of service, Macon County’s health director is resigning. Brandi Binkley worked her way up to director in 2019. She said she’s enjoyed her time leading the department. She’s especially thankful for her staff that goes above and beyond their duties as health care workers. She said she’s proud […]
khn.org
A $30 Million Gift to Build an Addiction Treatment Center. Then Staffers Had to Run It.
DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it?. The interim sheriff of Macon County, Illinois, posed the question in 2018 as...
WAND TV
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
WAND TV
Preliminary tests come back negative for narcotics at Graham Correctional
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Preliminary testing of suspicious substances at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. A possible substance exposure occurred Wednesday afternoon that led to correctional staff and inmates receiving Narcan. AFSCME reported that...
Le Roy school district uses R-Zero to protect schools
Le Roy school district is taking extra precautions to ensure everyone is healthy.
‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
khqa.com
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
1 year after ice rescue: Coles County family talks grief, recovery & gratitude
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One year after 11-year-old Ma’Liyah White was rescued from a frozen pond, her family is celebrating her extraordinary recovery. “Her lifeless body, honestly… just being there… you don’t know what’s going to happen,” White’s great-aunt Amanda Beals recalled. “You pray. We had the whole nation praying.” The Coles County family’s […]
Central Illinois Proud
Former commercial building collapses in El Paso, resident makes it out safely
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — A man living in a former commercial building in downtown El Paso is safe Thursday after the building collapsed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The building, located at 35 East Front St., is called home for the resident. The cause of the collapse was deterioration.
newschannel20.com
District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
$1,000 reward offered for tips about Champaign Co. stop sign thefts
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a recent string involving the theft of stop signs, and people who provide a tip could be rewarded with up to $1,000. The Sheriff’s Office was recently notified that numerous stop signs have been stolen over the last two […]
ems1.com
Prone positioning: Therapy or apathy?
If you don’t know that prone positioning can cause great bodily harm or death in some patients, you don’t belong in EMS — Any conscientious EMS provider who watched thepolice body cam video preceding the death of Earl L. Moore, Jr. in Springfield, Illinois, should be sickened by the attitude and apathy of the EMS providers involved. The patient died during transport and, judging from the lack of interest of the EMS providers in the bodycam video, I’m not sure they even realized it.
WAND TV
Champaign Fire Department uses new skills to rescue man stuck in elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign Firefighters got to put their new elevator rescue skills to use when a man became stuck in an elevator on Thursday. According to the CFD Facebook page, firefighters were unable to reach the elevator car by opening the doors. A specialized piece of equipment was used to rescue the man in the old Church Street Square Building in Champaign.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
Effingham Radio
State Reps. Adam Niemerg and Blaine Wilhour: Weapons Ban Faces Multiple Constitutional Problems
Not only is Illinois’ new gun control law a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment, but there are other Constitutional problems with the law, according to State Representatives Adam Niemerg (R-Dietrich) and Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) who attended a court hearing in Effingham on attorney Tom Devore’s legal challenge to the law.
Four displaced after Charleston apartment building fire
Four people were displaced from their apartments in Charleston after the building they live in caught fire Thursday morning.
mahometdaily.com
Rent hikes at Candlewood part of national trend as investors purchase mobile home parks nationwide
No matter what income bracket an individual falls in, access to affordable housing is paramount. For the wealthy with disposable income, renting or purchasing a home can be fairly stress-free. But as the landscape of real estate changes nationwide to conglomerates owning homes, apartment buildings and even mobile home parks, housing options for the middle- and lower-income class Americans are becoming scarce and even unaffordable.
WAND TV
Decatur City Council approves demolition of Woodrow Wilson
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. According to a release from the council, the City...
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
WAND TV
EMS workers charged with murder plead not guilty
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two EMS workers recently charged with the wrongful death of Earl Moore Jr. pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were arrested for First Degree Murder on January 10. They appeared in court on Friday where the entered a plea of not guilty.
Comments / 0