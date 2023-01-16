Read full article on original website
Adopt-a-Tree fundraiser funds, awards presented
Tom Minerich, representing the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce, delivered the proceeds from the Adopt-A-Tree fundraiser to Boothbay Region High School’s STEM program Jan. 11. The fundraiser included four-foot wooden trees (for a donation of $80 each) that were designed, cut and primed by the students of Boothbay Region High School’s STEM Program. The 16 trees were sold and nearly all were decorated and entered for judging.
News and Notes from the Community Center
Volunteers welcomed! Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people what are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon, or both, if you want, for a few hours to fit your schedule. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please feel free to come in to look around, talk to us, or just have a cup of coffee, or put a few pieces in the puzzle we are currently working on.
CSD joins Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor in supporting charter changes
The Community School District School Board voted 4-1 on Jan. 10 to support proposed changes to the school charter. Last summer, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor selectmen began exploring the possibility of updating the nearly 70-year-old document. The two towns were eventually joined by school officials in developing a “repeal and...
MaineCF invites grant proposals from Lincoln and Sagadahoc County nonprofits
Nonprofit organizations in Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Community Building Grant Program. The grant program invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. Last year, 15 nonprofit organizations in Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties were awarded grants totaling $109,530.
Whether local call or mutual aid, area auxiliary members support firefighters
For more than 40 years, Boothbay Fire Department’s auxiliary provided support during active fires as well as area events. Known as the Miss Fires, in 2019 the group expanded to include support of the peninsula’s four fire departments and renamed itself Boothbay Region Fire Auxiliary to attract participation from area men, according to its president, Kareen Nelson.
What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
United Way of Mid Coast Maine names Nicole Evans as executive director
The United Way of Mid Coast Maine board of directors is pleased to announce that Nicole Evans will lead the organization as its next executive director. The announcement comes at the conclusion of a national search and thorough interview process conducted by a local search committee comprised of community partners, donors, current and former board members.
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
Pass it on
Wiscasset Fire Chief Rob Bickford’s December report, released ahead of this week’s selectmen’s meeting, contains winter home safety tips worth our passing along. One is to keep chimneys and all venting clean. The department had two chimney fire calls in December, both caused by creosote buildup in the chimney and stovepipe, Bickford said. He said, if you are burning wood, have a professional clean and inspect your chimney.
Trustees approve refuse district budget
Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District trustees approved the $1,625,085 Fiscal Year 24 budget Jan. 14. The budget reflects an 8.43% increase. Station Manager Steve Lewis reported higher prices accounted for the sharp increase. “Inflation is killing us. Everything just costs more,” he said. “Our biggest factor is fuel. Our trucks burn about 100,000 gallons per year so that is where inflation is hurting us most.”
Jan. 19 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
