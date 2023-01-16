ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAErm_0kGiUmJF00

Chris Paul is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Tennessee to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, they will be without their starting point guard, as Chris Paul has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (hip) listed out for Monday."

The future Hall of Famer has missed the last four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of the starting lineup.

In 26 games, Paul is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

The Suns got off to an excellent start to the season but are now dealing with injuries and one of the coldest teams in the league.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

The slump has dropped them all the way down to being tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-23 record in 44 games.

That said, the last time they faced off with the Grizzlies (December 27 in Tennessee), the Suns won 125-108.

Eight players scored in double-digits.

The Grizzlies come into the evening as the second seed in the Western Conference (a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets) with a 29-13 record in 42 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak and an outstanding 18-3 in the 21 games they have hosted in Tennessee.

Last season, both the Suns and the Grizzlies lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs after being the two best teams in the west during the 2022 regular season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy