'Grit and Grace' non-profit seeking Arkansas girls for scholarship award
Little Rock (KATV) — The non-profit Grit & Grace Nation is looking to shine a national spotlight on Arkansas young ladies, showcasing the next generation of leaders who exhibit courage, grit, and grace. Fanchon Stinger, the co-founder of Grit and Grace says the non-profit not only highlights young women...
UAMS joins community collaboration to create green spaces at Little Rock schools
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Wednesday that the UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health has received funding from the National Institutes of Health to support the Little Rock Green Schoolyard Initiative. “This is a great opportunity and speaks to the...
Our House expanding with new construction
Our House empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school, and in life. Operating for 35 years now, Our House is expanding with new construction. Executive Director Ben Goodwin said they offer a wide range of services, including an accredited child development center, which...
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
Arkansas Digital Library Consortium reaches one million digital book checkouts in 2022
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Digital Library Consortium announced Wednesday that it has surpassed the record-breaking one million digital book checkouts that was set in 2021. A news release from the North Little Rock Public Library System said that in 2022, ADLC checked out over 1.3 million eBooks,...
KATV 2023 Full Court Awards
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Contest: KATV / 2023 Full Court Awards. Station Address: KATV 10 Turtle Creek Lane, Little Rock, AR 72202. Contest Area: Counties: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Phillips, Pike, Polk Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, St. Francis, Saline, Searcy, Sevier, Sharp, Stone, Union, Van Buren, White, Woodruff and Yell.
29-year-old Little Rock native talks about his road to the Grammys after nomination
LITTLE ROCK-(KATV) — A dream has come true for one Little Rock native as he reaches a milestone in his music career by becoming a Grammy nominee at the age of 29. Mark Hudson, a 2012 graduate of Parkview High School, says as a child, he never had an interest in music and had his sights on becoming a Physical Therapist.
Stolen pistol found in possession of high school student in Arkansas after campus lockdown
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pistol reported stolen to authorities was recovered Thursday after being found in possession of a high school student in Little Rock. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a Glock 17 9 mm was found in possession of a student at Mills University Studies High School after it was reported to a resource officer.
LRSD faces teacher shortage; considers hiring from outside the country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock School District is exploring options to fill teacher vaccancies for the 2023-2024 school year through International Alliance Group (IAG). Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of Little Rock School District, said there are vacant positions in special education, math and science that have not been empty since the begining of the school year.
Little Rock police seeking information regarding 2021 homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened in 2021. Authorities said in a tweet that Jackie Gipson, 55, was discovered dead at 1015 E 10th Street. It was later determined that Gipson was the victim of a homicide. police said detectives...
Arkansas inmate serving 15-year sentence, dies from altercation injuries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections have released information about a death of an inmate from Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. Timothy Hedrick, 29 died on Jan. 14 at the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. His death was due to injuries involving other inmates in...
Interstate 30 construction will cause lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the construction of I-30 on Monday will result in lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock. According to ARDOT the double lane closures will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and traffic will be controlled with barrels as well as signage.
New Little Rock police chief talks about homicides, tackling crime and department issues
As the first month of the year draws closer to end, Heath Helton, Little Rock Police Department's (LRPD) new chief of police, reflected on the capital city's crime issues and plans to help his department move forward. Since his appointment a month ago, Helton said he's been busy reaching out...
Broadway Street in North Little Rock to require full weekend closure
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of transportation announced a full closure of Broadway Street in North Little Rock from 10 p.m. Jan. 27 through 5 a.m. Jan.30. In a news release on Thursday, Ardot said that Construction work to install a large drainage structure across Broadway will require a weekend full closure of the street.
Former Arkansas senator sentenced to 12 months, 1 day in prison for bribery conspiracy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Office of the United States announced on Wednesday Henry (Hank) Wilkins IV was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for his role in a multimillion dollar bribery conspiracy. According to the Department of Justice Wilkins was going to accept over $95,000...
Elaine man wanted for murder arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Elaine man that was wanted by Phillips County Sheriff's office for Murder was captured and arrested. Police said on Thursday that Martavies Demond Cooper was captured by North Little Rock Police Department. Cooper was wanted for the murder of Parto Porter that occurred on...
Cabot teen who texted he is 'never coming home', missing since Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cabot Police Department have announced a 17-year-old has gone missing. Police said Cameron Stricklin was last seen on Thursday at his home in Cabot. According to police Stricklin said he would be going to school but it was later found out that he never showed up.
KARK reporter dead after motorcycle collision in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 22-year-old reporter at the start of her career died Monday after getting into a motorcycle collision in Little Rock. Haven Hughes, a recent graduate of Henderson State University, had just started at KARK News in August 2022 and loved sharing Arkansas news. On Monday...
East Broadway shooter turned himself in and charged with capital murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police Department announced on Thursday the man responsible for the homicide on East Broadway has turned himself in. 25-year-old Brandon Jefferson turned himself in on Thursday at 6:07 p.m. Police said Jefferson was charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with the...
One dead after train strikes pedestrian in south Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead Thursday morning after being struck by a train in south Little Rock. According to police, officers were dispatched to 9300 Mann Rd where upon arrival they found the body of 41-year-old Alvin Ayers. Officers made contact with the train conductor,...
