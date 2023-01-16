ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Our House expanding with new construction

Our House empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school, and in life. Operating for 35 years now, Our House is expanding with new construction. Executive Director Ben Goodwin said they offer a wide range of services, including an accredited child development center, which...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

KATV 2023 Full Court Awards

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Contest: KATV / 2023 Full Court Awards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRSD faces teacher shortage; considers hiring from outside the country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock School District is exploring options to fill teacher vaccancies for the 2023-2024 school year through International Alliance Group (IAG). Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of Little Rock School District, said there are vacant positions in special education, math and science that have not been empty since the begining of the school year.
KATV

Little Rock police seeking information regarding 2021 homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened in 2021. Authorities said in a tweet that Jackie Gipson, 55, was discovered dead at 1015 E 10th Street. It was later determined that Gipson was the victim of a homicide. police said detectives...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Broadway Street in North Little Rock to require full weekend closure

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of transportation announced a full closure of Broadway Street in North Little Rock from 10 p.m. Jan. 27 through 5 a.m. Jan.30. In a news release on Thursday, Ardot said that Construction work to install a large drainage structure across Broadway will require a weekend full closure of the street.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Elaine man wanted for murder arrested

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Elaine man that was wanted by Phillips County Sheriff's office for Murder was captured and arrested. Police said on Thursday that Martavies Demond Cooper was captured by North Little Rock Police Department. Cooper was wanted for the murder of Parto Porter that occurred on...
ELAINE, AR
KATV

Cabot teen who texted he is 'never coming home', missing since Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cabot Police Department have announced a 17-year-old has gone missing. Police said Cameron Stricklin was last seen on Thursday at his home in Cabot. According to police Stricklin said he would be going to school but it was later found out that he never showed up.
CABOT, AR
KATV

KARK reporter dead after motorcycle collision in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 22-year-old reporter at the start of her career died Monday after getting into a motorcycle collision in Little Rock. Haven Hughes, a recent graduate of Henderson State University, had just started at KARK News in August 2022 and loved sharing Arkansas news. On Monday...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One dead after train strikes pedestrian in south Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead Thursday morning after being struck by a train in south Little Rock. According to police, officers were dispatched to 9300 Mann Rd where upon arrival they found the body of 41-year-old Alvin Ayers. Officers made contact with the train conductor,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

