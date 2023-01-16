Read full article on original website
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Danger is Lurking for Homeowners after Recent Snowfall in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Thursday was a full day of snow and dangerous weather in the Midwest. Nearly 200 vehicles were reported to spin out and there were over 110 crashes that happened, including one that was extremely scary and caught on video. Unfortunately, the snow has caused another danger for those in Minnesota,...
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
Teen Severely Injured in Shooting Outside of Minnesota Community Center
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in St. Paul have made an arrest connected to a shooting that gravely injured a teenager Wednesday. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. The gunfire was reported have occurred outside of the Oxford Community Center/Jimmy Lee Rec Center, which is across the street from a St. Paul high school.
Winter Storm Leads to Over a Dozen Crashes in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A major winter storm brought heavy snowfall and slick travel conditions to Rochester this week. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of snow in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon. Many areas across Rochester picked up at least 6 inches of new snow. The...
Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?
One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
Minnesota’s Over Yearlong Streak of Job Gains Is Over
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's streak of 14 consecutive months of job growth ended in December. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development today reported the state experienced a net loss of 5200 jobs last month. A modest gain in the private sector was completely wiped out by the loss of 6100 jobs in the government sector.
Minnesota Church Heavily Damaged by Fire
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a 75-year-old church in East St. Paul last night. The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the Eastside Seventh Day Adventist church in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood around 9 PM and had to force entry into the building because no one was inside. Reports indicate the interior of the church was gutted by the flames and the church steeple partially collapsed.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Minnesota House Passes Abortion Rights Bill, Sends to Senate
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network)- The Minnesota House on a vote of 69-to-65 Thursday night passed a bill to put abortion rights into state law, sending the measure to the Senate for a final vote. House Democratic Majority Leader Jamie Long says nearly 70 percent of Minnesotans responded in...
4 Magical Frozen Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin This Winter
Winter may be cold, but it doesn't have to be boring! To avoid cabin fever setting in this winter, grab your warmest cold-weather gear and go on an outdoor adventure at some of these breathtaking spots in Wisconsin!. Best Winter Fun in Wisconsin. If ice and snow are your things,...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
$70,493 Winning Minnesota State Lottery Ticket From January Remains Unclaimed
It seems like every week there is a lot of money up for grabs with the Minnesota State Lottery. With games like Powerball, Mega Millions, Gopher 5, and more, there are certainly plenty of options when it comes to trying your luck. You'd hope that if you did get lucky...
