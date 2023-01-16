Read full article on original website
Matthew Binford
Matthew Binford, age 68, of New Richmond, left us too soon on January 14, 2023. He was born March 8, 1954 in Greenfield, Indiana to Doris and James Binford. He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1972 and started his career at Andersen Windows. In 2011, he retired from Andersen Windows after a 39 years. Matt cherished being outside grilling for Mama and sitting on the porch together. Matt loved to golf and treasured his time with family and friends. He was a great brother and best friend. His daughter said he was the best hand holder. Matt will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He was everyone’s rock, and you could always count on “Binny” for a good laugh. He may have had a tough exterior, but deep down he had a huge heart and was just a big teddy bear. Through organ donation, Matt was able to give the gift of life to two other families.
Kathleen A. Nelson
Kathleen A. Nelson, age 94, of Somerset, Wisconsin, passed away on January 9, 2023, at the Westfield Hospital in New Richmond. Kathleen was born on March 27, 1928, in Hudson, Wisconsin, to Edward (Otto) and Alvida (Anderson) Hallenberger. She grew up in Hudson. In 1950 she was united in marriage with Elmer K. Nelson. She moved to Houlton in 1956. During her life she worked as a telephone operator in Hudson, candy store clerk in Stillwater, Ski resort cook in Somerset then managed the wine & cheese shop in Houlton. Kathleen loved the outdoors and being up at the cabin with her grandchildren. She would often take the grandchildren to Perch Lake and the Kansas City Chiefs training camps in River Falls. She enjoyed many winters in Arizona. She was an animal lover and skilled at growing roses, orchids and violets. Kathleen enjoyed her time with friends at the Somerset Senior Center, and could often be found playing bingo and euchre. She will be remembered for the best chocolate chip cookies and popcorn balls.
Citizen of the Year; Terry McAleavey wins award
If you have ever visited Family Fresh Market downtown there is a good chance you have seen Terry McAleavey working. He is tall and slender with glasses. He has salt and pepper colored hair. He greets every customer with a smile and a friendly “hello” or “have a nice day”...
What sports are popular in River Falls, WI?
River falls, Wisconsin has a lot to offer for both visitors as well as locals. The beauty of nature offers perfect outdoor sports options, for people who want to feel connected to nature. In town, there’s also just about everything you need for a fulfilling life, with lots of options. Let’s have a look at the popular sports in this interesting area in Wisconsin.
Man indicted on federal labor trafficking charges; faces up to 20 years in prison
The Western District Court of Wisconsin is indicting a River Falls man with one count of labor trafficking. The charge comes after the court unsealed the indictment on Jan. 19. According to the indictment, Austin Koeckeritz, 29, used force, threats of force and coercion to cause an adult woman to...
River Falls boys bomb Holmen for seventh straight win
The River Falls boys basketball team jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead before cruising to a 70-59 victory over Holmen for its seventh straight victory Tuesday night in Holmen. Twelve of the Wildcats’ 22 field goals came from beyond the 3-point line, with Aidan Carufel and Joey Butz hitting...
