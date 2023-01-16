Matthew Binford, age 68, of New Richmond, left us too soon on January 14, 2023. He was born March 8, 1954 in Greenfield, Indiana to Doris and James Binford. He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1972 and started his career at Andersen Windows. In 2011, he retired from Andersen Windows after a 39 years. Matt cherished being outside grilling for Mama and sitting on the porch together. Matt loved to golf and treasured his time with family and friends. He was a great brother and best friend. His daughter said he was the best hand holder. Matt will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He was everyone’s rock, and you could always count on “Binny” for a good laugh. He may have had a tough exterior, but deep down he had a huge heart and was just a big teddy bear. Through organ donation, Matt was able to give the gift of life to two other families.

NEW RICHMOND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO