Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Related
loudounnow.com
Greenspon Named George C. Marshall International Center Chair
The George C. Marshall International Center Board of Directors has elected Thomas Greenspon to serve as its chairman for the next three years. Greenspon, who served as vice chair and president emeritus of the center, succeeds Stephen Chapin in the post. The center operates a historic house museum at Dodona...
theburn.com
Wild Wood Pizza leaving the Village at Leesburg
Word has reached us that Wild Wood Pizza at the Village at Leesburg will be leaving the center in the next month or two. Where it might be headed next is still to be determined. We spoke with local restauranteur Curtis Allred, who originally opened Wild Wood back in 2020....
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
loudounnow.com
Mars Family Provides $22M Gift to Foxcroft School
Foxcroft School has received a $22 million gift to support the construction of a STEAM wing on the Middleburg-area campus. It is the largest gift made to the all-girls school by living donors in its 108-year history. The grant was made by members of the Mars family who graduated from...
hillrag.com
Screening of Barry Farm Documentary at St. Mark’s
You are invited to an open invitation to the screening of the film “Barry Farm: Community, Land and Justice in Washington, DC” Feb. 1 at 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church (301 A St. SE). The event takes place both in person or online. Directed by Sabiyha...
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Mackie Christenson, Leesburg
Editor: I attended to Board of Supervisors meetings where it addressed and then voted on a resolution to establish a new, and newly funded, position of director of equity. This hired, not elected person, will peruse all the county business, and put their thumb on scale for hiring, promoting, and letting of contracts.
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
loudounnow.com
Catherine F. Kibble
Catherine F. Kibble, born 12/31/1924, died 1/5/2023, at age 98 in Lansdowne, Virginia. Born to John M. Deasy and Katherine Buckley, both who emigrated as teenagers from County Cork, Ireland. Siblings Denis J. a lawyer and POW from the Battle of the Bulge, John J, NYC Chief Probation Officer, and...
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Law Enforcement Investigating Racist Flyers, School Graffiti
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the distribution of white supremacist propaganda flyers in several areas of western Loudoun, and Leesburg Police are investigating racist and antisemitic graffiti found at two Leesburg high schools. Approximately 50 flyers were found in driveways along Sagle Road west of Hillsboro, Hamilton Station Road,...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Planning Commission Again Votes Against County Plans
The Purcellville Planning Commission on Jan. 19 once again recommended that the Town Council deny five applications by the county for zoning and special use permits for the Fields Farm sports complex and a commuter park and ride lot. These recommendations come after the town sent the plans back for...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Chris Rohland, Leesburg
Editor: I would like to congratulate the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for passing its ground-breaking equity policy Jan. 17. I was heartened to hear one of the six who voted for it, Supervisor Briskman, to immediately bring up systemic racism in our election system. I sincerely hope Chair Randall acts with equal swiftness to increase the Office of Elections with emergency funding to combat the systemic racism before the 2023 elections.
White supremacist propaganda spread in Loudoun County
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department received multiple reports of White Supremacist flyers found in driveways Thursday, January 19.
loudounnow.com
Inside the School Budget: Dept. of Support Services and Student Services
Two more Loudoun County Public Schools departments presented their fiscal year 2024 budget requests to the School Board on Thursday night. The proposed spending request for the Department of Support Services and the Department of Student Services totals $539.8 million. Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis described the functions of each...
loudounnow.com
Barbe to Lead Loudoun Chamber Board
Backflow Technology President and CEO Carol Barbe has been elected chair of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 2023. “It is my distinct honor and privilege to serve as the 2023 Board Chair,” Barbe stated. “I’m excited to work alongside our dedicated Board of Directors and Chamber team who are all committed now more than ever to helping our members build their brands, grow their businesses, and become leaders in the community. 2023 will be a year of opportunity to continue to build upon and enhance the great work we do in supporting our members and community during the economic challenges our businesses face today.”
Comments / 0