Backflow Technology President and CEO Carol Barbe has been elected chair of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 2023. “It is my distinct honor and privilege to serve as the 2023 Board Chair,” Barbe stated. “I’m excited to work alongside our dedicated Board of Directors and Chamber team who are all committed now more than ever to helping our members build their brands, grow their businesses, and become leaders in the community. 2023 will be a year of opportunity to continue to build upon and enhance the great work we do in supporting our members and community during the economic challenges our businesses face today.”

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO