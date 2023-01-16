ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother of rapper in Young Thug trial arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of one of the defendants in the gang-related trial of Young Thug was arrested this week after allegedly trying to pass tobacco products to her son. According to Fulton County jail records, Latasha Kendrick was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death

ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
JACKSON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Killer Mike, Lil C-Note, Birdman Williams on Young Thug witness list

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The witness list in the massive racketeering and gang-related trial of rapper Young Thug includes some prominent musicians and executives in th entertainment industry. The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism

A 26-year-old protester camped out in a forest where Atlanta plans to build a public safety training center was killed by police this week after allegedly shooting and wounding a state trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jan. 18 fatal shooting happened near Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb County while the GBI […] The post Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
dakotanewsnow.com

Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly seven years ago, Morgan Bauer vanished seemingly without a trace. Bauer grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Her mother, Sherri Keenan, says her daughter was charismatic and had a gentle heart. ”When she walked in a room, you knew she was there. She...
ABERDEEN, SD
nomadlawyer.org

How Long Do Personal Injury Cases Take to Settle in Atlanta, Georgia?

After being injured as a result of the negligence of another person, you may be contemplating filing a personal injury cases. With your medical bills piling up and being unable to work for either the short or long term, you are likely concerned about when you will receive compensation. However,...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy