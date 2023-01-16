Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
YSL trial: Marijuana hidden in shoes, other smuggled items delay jury selection
Three incidents of contraband being brought into the courthouse have delayed the already lengthy jury selection process ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother of rapper in Young Thug trial arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of one of the defendants in the gang-related trial of Young Thug was arrested this week after allegedly trying to pass tobacco products to her son. According to Fulton County jail records, Latasha Kendrick was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal...
Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death
ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
‘We need an independent investigation:’ Protest supporter says those arrested did not deserve it
ATLANTA — Outside the DeKalb County Jail, supporters gathered and made noise, hoping those above could hear their support. One supporter, Misty Novitch, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that those arrested do not deserve it. “The state of Georgia is trying to...
Young Thug’s co-defendant accused of passing drugs to rapper inside Fulton County courtroom
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Young Thug and a fellow co-defendant are facing new allegations that they conducted a hand-to-hand drug deal inside the courtroom while jury selection was happening. Judge Ural Glanville has been forced to pause jury selection three times over drugs, arrests and a health scare. Channel...
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Killer Mike, Lil C-Note, Birdman Williams on Young Thug witness list
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The witness list in the massive racketeering and gang-related trial of rapper Young Thug includes some prominent musicians and executives in th entertainment industry. The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a...
Feds: Atlanta man recruited business owners to commit $3 million PPP fraud
An Atlanta man recruited a group of business owners in Georgia and South Carolina to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program for $3 million, but was caught when he used identical paperwork to apply for the loans, officials said.
Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism
A 26-year-old protester camped out in a forest where Atlanta plans to build a public safety training center was killed by police this week after allegedly shooting and wounding a state trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jan. 18 fatal shooting happened near Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb County while the GBI […] The post Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
A man whose murder conviction was thrown out by the judge overseeing his first trial was recently acquitted of all charg...
Friend of protester killed by troopers at site of proposed police facility defends them
ATLANTA — A friend of the protester who was killed during a raid targeting the controversial site of an Atlanta police training facility is defending his friend as someone who was not violent. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Devin Willock’s father sets record straight about legal action following fatal crash
Devin Willock’s father remains with the family in Gainesville, Georgia following the fatal wreck early Sunday morning that claimed his son’s life. The father added that he knows nothing of lawyers or press conferences in a report from the AJC following an announcement about a Thursday press conference to discuss legal action in the case.
Judge orders suspect to keep photo of man he sold fentanyl to as part of sentencing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the fentanyl overdose of a 27-year-old. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alex Elbaz died in February 2020 after taking pills he didn’t...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly seven years ago, Morgan Bauer vanished seemingly without a trace. Bauer grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Her mother, Sherri Keenan, says her daughter was charismatic and had a gentle heart. ”When she walked in a room, you knew she was there. She...
nomadlawyer.org
How Long Do Personal Injury Cases Take to Settle in Atlanta, Georgia?
After being injured as a result of the negligence of another person, you may be contemplating filing a personal injury cases. With your medical bills piling up and being unable to work for either the short or long term, you are likely concerned about when you will receive compensation. However,...
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
Clayton County sets qualifying fee for election to replace Victor Hill
Candidates planning to run to replace Victor Hill as Clayton County sheriff will pay a fee of about $4,300 to qualify, t...
