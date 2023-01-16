ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County to provide veterinary clinic

 4 days ago

Lucas County Canine Care and Control will provide low-cost veterinary services for pets on Jan. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Canine Care Center, located at 410 Erie St.

Canine Care and Control will offer services such as rabies vaccination, deworming for puppies, microchip administration, leptospirosis, and the DHPP combination vaccine, which treats canine distemper, parainfluenza, parvovirus, and infectious hepatitis.

Monthly oral flea and tick prevention and 2023 Lucas County dog licenses will also be available for purchase.

According to a press release by Lucas County, there’s been a “steady stream” of canine parvovirus, a highly contagious disease with a very high mortality rate if left untreated.

Vaccinations will be $10 at the clinic, $5 for deworming, $18 for one-month flea and tick prevention, $50 for three-month flea and tick prevention, $20 for a microchip, which includes lifetime registration, and $25 for a 2023 dog license.

Toledo, OH
