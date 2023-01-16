Several Radio Stations Still Off the Air After Storm Knocks Out Power to Gibraltar Transmitter Site

Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Radio Stations Come Back On the Air as Edison Starts Repairs to Gibraltar Peak-Area Equipment
Many Santa Barbara radio stations that went off the air with storm-related power issues last week have come back. Flooding and washouts from the Jan. 9 storm have badly damaged Gibraltar Road, one of the main access roads to the Gibraltar Peak broadcast transmitter site. Multiple power poles fell down...
Noozhawk
Still No Reopening Date for Highway 154 as Caltrans Crews Clear Roadway and Assess Storm Damage
Highway 154 has been closed for more than a week as Caltrans crews clear rockfalls and mudslides from the roadway that connects the Santa Barbara South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley. As of Tuesday afternoon, there still was no estimate for when the highway will reopen. It was shut...
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging at Santa Barbara Harbor to Begin Next Week
While Santa Barbara’s waterfront is holding up through the latest storms and large swell events, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club remains closed and the harbor entrance remains “non-navigable” to most vessels, Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire said last week. The large swell event Jan. 5-6 washed away the...
Ventura County community evacuated by air after only access road washed out by storm
Dozens of residents of a remote mountain community in Ventura County have been forced to evacuate their homes because the recent storms washed out the only road in and out of town.
Noozhawk
Goleta Council Reaches Out to Santa Barbara Council to Develop Airport Noise Action Plan
The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to send a letter to the Santa Barbara City Council expressing the need for an Airport Aircraft Noise Action Plan. “Everyone knows airport noise is a growing concern in our community, especially those early morning and late evening and nighttime aircraft operations that are particularly disruptive to our residents,” said Anne Wells, Goleta’s advance planning manager. “We receive a lot of complaints, and they are escalating.”
Noozhawk
Woman Injured in Collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt
A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. to the crash on Highway 135 at Foster Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
RV fire in Santa Maria leaves three hurt
A fire broke out in an RV parked at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday morning, leaving three people hurt.
Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd
A eucalyptus tree fell on Carrillo Blvd, early Wednesday morning The post Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces Regional Business Award Winners
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to announce the winners of the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the chamber’s annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 2. “We are excited to be honoring these...
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
'All clear' given following police activity in Santa Barbara
People were asked to avoid part of Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara Thursday due to police activity.
Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area
Santa Barbara County has lifted its shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area, but the roadway remains closed and impassable. The post Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Police Investigating Series of False Bomb Threats Downtown
The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a series of false bomb threats that occurred in the city Thursday and Friday. Two of the threats — one Thursday afternoon and one Friday — were received by the EF language school at 1421 Chapala Street. Threats also were received...
kclu.org
Some SoCal Gas customers are getting a shock from their latest gas bills
Douglas Hauge from Fillmore says he got a huge and unpleasant surprise when he saw his upcoming gas bill. Last month, Hauge says his bill was $200, but his next projected bill is over three times that. He isn't alone. SoCal Gas says customers can expect to see a substantial...
Police chase and helicopter search into Arroyo Grande
Authorities followed the woman from Santa Maria on northbound HWY 101. Neighbors may have heard police helicopters in the Five Cities area at the same time who were assisting in the search.
Huge tree falls, crushing car in Lompoc
A large tree fell along South H Street in Lompoc on Sunday, completely crushing at least one car that was parked along the side of the road.
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Authorities Pleading With Residents Of Matilija Canyon To Evacuate
The residents who live in Matilija Canyon northeast of the Ojai Valley are a tight-knit, hardy group who love their remote and rustic surroundings. And they've dealt with disaster in the past. Whether major wildfires like the Thomas Fire or major storms like those in 2005 and 1995, many have...
