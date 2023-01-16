ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Several Radio Stations Still Off the Air After Storm Knocks Out Power to Gibraltar Transmitter Site

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor
Noozhawk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Emergency Dredging at Santa Barbara Harbor to Begin Next Week

While Santa Barbara’s waterfront is holding up through the latest storms and large swell events, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club remains closed and the harbor entrance remains “non-navigable” to most vessels, Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire said last week. The large swell event Jan. 5-6 washed away the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Council Reaches Out to Santa Barbara Council to Develop Airport Noise Action Plan

The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to send a letter to the Santa Barbara City Council expressing the need for an Airport Aircraft Noise Action Plan. “Everyone knows airport noise is a growing concern in our community, especially those early morning and late evening and nighttime aircraft operations that are particularly disruptive to our residents,” said Anne Wells, Goleta’s advance planning manager. “We receive a lot of complaints, and they are escalating.”
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Woman Injured in Collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt

A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. to the crash on Highway 135 at Foster Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ORCUTT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy