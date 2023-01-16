Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
rigzone.com
Oil Wavers as US Economy Weakens
Oil fell for the first time in almost two weeks as disappointing US economic data ignited fears of a recession and sparked a sell-off across Wall Street. West Texas Intermediate reversed course after hitting the highest intraday price since early December, falling almost 1%. Demand data out of China boosted oil prices at the start of the session but the commodity’s surge hit a roadblock when equities turned sharply lower and the dollar rebounded.
rigzone.com
Oil Rebounds Amid US Recession Fears
Oil rebounded on Thursday as investors bet that revived demand from China would outweigh swelling US stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate finished a volatile session up 1.1% to $80.33 a barrel. Prices seesawed throughout the day, falling as much as 1.7% early in the day and later rising as much as 2.1% from Wednesday. The fluctuations came as JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts raised their estimate for China’s oil demand growth, saying consumption is on track to rise to a record 16 million barrels a day. However, lingering economic growth fears in the US continued to spook Wall Street, prompting some traders to shy away from risky assets.
rigzone.com
Oil Posts Second Weekly Gain
Oil rallied to the highest since mid-November, capping off its second straight week of gains on optimism over increased demand from China. West Texas Intermediate rose to settle above $81 a barrel, posting a 1.8% weekly gain. Bolstering crude this week were forecasts for record consumption in China, a buying spree from the country’s largest oil trader and increased crude imports ahead of the Lunar New Year.
rigzone.com
Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
Venezuela will not be making a big comeback in the oil market this year. That’s what FGE thinks, according to Francisco Gonçalves, a senior analyst and energy economist at the company, who noted that “without further sanctions relief, we expect Venezuela’s production gains in 2023 will be limited”.
msn.com
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
rigzone.com
Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
Does the H.R.22 - Protecting America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act bill have any chance of becoming law? Does theH.R.22 - Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act bill have any chance of becoming law?. There’s a possibility, according to Kenny Stein, the director of policy at...
rigzone.com
What Can Gas And LNG Expect In 2023
No commodity has faced the challenges that the global gas industry has faced in 2022. In this article, look at 6 things the gas market could expect in 2023. — No other commodity has faced the challenges that the global gas industry has faced in the last year. In this article, look at 6 things the gas market could expect in 2023.
rigzone.com
Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
Representatives of Petroplan, Piper-Morgan Associates, Kaye/Bassman's Energy Practice and TMM Recruitment share their thoughts. Over the next 12 months, the oil and gas industry will thrive. That’s the opinion of Petroplan, according to the company’s EMEA Recruitment Director Dean Greenwood, who said “there are several reasons to derive this confidence...
rigzone.com
Aramco Acquires Trading Arm of USA Refiner Motiva
Saudi Aramco has acquired the trading arm of US refiner Motiva Enterprises LLC as the state-owned oil giant expands its operations in the Americas. It also set up a new entity, Houston-based Aramco Trading Americas LLC, which will be the regional hub for the Saudi company’s trading arm, it said in a statement. ATA will be the sole supplier and offtaker for Motiva, which owns the biggest refinery in the US, the 630,000 barrel-a-day Port Arthur plant.
rigzone.com
Inflation Reduction Act Trying To Cut Out China From US EV Industry
The Inflation Reduction Act could be key in incentivizing battery cell production which is central to the roll-out of electric vehicles in the US. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could be key in incentivizing battery cell production that is central to the roll-out of electric vehicles (EVs) in the US, Wood Mackenzie says.
rigzone.com
Regardless Of Challenges, 2023 Will Not Disappoint EV Market
The EV market went from strength to strength in 2022 despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges. — The electric vehicle (EV) market went from strength to strength in 2022 – despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges than before, Wood Mackenzie believes.
rigzone.com
Energy Majors Standardizing Digital Supply Of Spare Parts
Some of the world's largest energy companies have now signed an Industry Collaboration Agreement to set an industry standard for a digital inventory ecosystem. — Some of the world’s largest energy companies have now signed an Industry Collaboration Agreement to set an industry standard for a digital inventory ecosystem.
rigzone.com
US Climate Bill To Boost Renewables Investment To $114B By 2031
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will significantly boost annual investment into renewable energy deployment in the US. — The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), flagship legislation focused on accelerating decarbonization in the US, will significantly boost annual investment into renewable energy deployment in the region. Wood Mackenzie said that the...
rigzone.com
Top Chinese Oil Trader's Buying Spree Sparks Market Curiosity
China’s biggest oil trader Unipec has piqued market interest after some unusual crude buying as investors and analysts seek clues on the pace of recovery in the world’s top importer. Unipec, the trading arm of state refining giant Sinopec, this month bought as many as 18 cargoes of...
rigzone.com
UK Labour Party Calls for Inverse OPEC Alliance
UK Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer called for an “inverse OPEC” coalition of countries to help drive down global energy prices without relying on fossil fuels. Starmer proposed a Clean Power Alliance to counter the influence of the oil cartel, with countries sharing information and investment as they forge a path to so-called net zero carbon emissions.
rigzone.com
Latest Licensing Round Shows Support For UK Oil And Gas Sector
NSTA receiving 115 bids for new oil and gas exploration licenses shows how offshore energy operators are supporting UK's energy future, OEUK said. — The North Sea Transition Authority’s announcement that it has received 115 bids for new oil and gas exploration licenses shows how UK offshore energy operators are doing their best to support the nation’s energy future, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said.
rigzone.com
Zephyr Hits More Hydrocarbons In Paradox Basin
Zephyr Energy has come across a significant influx of hydrocarbons at the State 36-2 LNW-CC well at the company's flagship project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, U.S. Zephyr Energy, the Rocky Mountain oil and gas company has come across more hydrocarbons in the Paradox Basin, Utah, U.S. After reaching the...
rigzone.com
Several Key Narratives Continue to Develop in Libya
'It remains to be seen to what extent current oil output can be maintained in the face of an increasing threat of conflict'. — A number of “key narratives” continue to develop within Libya, according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA). “Internally three...
rigzone.com
Large Inventory Build Couldn't Push Prices Lower This Week
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on inventory trends, China's reopening, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s edition of oil...
