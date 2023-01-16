ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Breanna Stewart headlines WNBA free agency list

Breanna Stewart is the biggest WNBA free agent on the market this offseason and the former MVP has a host of teams courting her, including the Seattle Storm where she's spent her entire career. She's one of five former league MVPs who are unrestricted free agents this year. Candace Parker,...
Post Register

Murray's 29 help Hawks finish strong, beat Knicks 139-124

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are gaining momentum in the Eastern Conference and their high-scoring guards are leading the way. Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 12 assists, Trae Young added 27 points and the streaking Hawks pulled away at the start of the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 139-124 on Friday night.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

D-Backs minor leaguer Jose Valdez gets 2nd drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez was suspended for 120 games on Friday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. Valdez was disciplined for the second time under the drug program following a 60-game suspension last Feb. 4,...
TEMPE, AZ
Post Register

Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez was taking a nap Friday after a workout when he got a call and was told the Minnesota Twins had traded him to the Miami Marlins. “I was surprised,” he said, “but this is baseball. This is a business. I’m ready to go now. I’m a Marlin and I’m excited to be here.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Wagner, Anthony lead Magic over Pelicans 123-110

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Friday night. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and...
ORLANDO, FL
Post Register

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic sidelined by hamstring tightness

DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets' game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring. Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
DENVER, CO

